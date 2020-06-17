Philadelphia Attorney Heidi Villari Named to Pennsylvania Top 50: Women Super Lawyers®

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Heidi Villari, founder of The Villari Firm, PLLC, has been named as one of the Top 50: 2020 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers® by the consumer-focused research team at Thomson Reuters. Each year, the company releases its Super Lawyers® publications: Vetted listings of attorneys across all practice areas who can provide quality service to consumers in need of legal assistance. Ms. Villari has now been selected to this list for the past 4 years. However, 2020 marks her first selection among Pennsylvania's Top 50 Women.

Super Lawyers® releases a new list of attorneys each year, providing an up-to-date directory of active and trustworthy legal professionals in each state. Using a patented 4-part process, the Thomson Reuters-backed organization evaluates attorneys, pulling from a list of peer nominations and practitioners discovered through independent research. After a methodical, multi-point analysis, each state's Super Lawyers® list is compiled using the top performers in each practice area. No more than 5% of a state's attorneys are included.

While the Super Lawyers® lists are sorted by practice area, special series such as their Top 50 Women include quality attorneys from all fields. To be recognized among such an elite group is an honor; inclusion here is only awarded to the top tier of attorneys as recognized by Super Lawyers® standards. Ms. Villari is honored by her inclusion among this list of successful women. Her Philadelphia practice is ready to serve clients with complex personal injury and medical malpractice cases.

Attorney Heidi G. Villari founded The Villari Firm, PLLC to give a voice to the injured and wrong. Over 2+ decades in practice, Ms. Villari has led her team in recovering more than $125 million for clients in serious personal injury and medical malpractice cases. She combines an aggressive approach and skillful strategy to help her clients pursue justice after facing the unthinkable. Ms. Villari's courtroom success has earned her multiple awards and recognitions from respected legal organizations. Her practice can be found online at www.thevillarifirm.com or by phone at (215) 372-8889.

