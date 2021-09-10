Philadelphia Eagles expand partnership with Ricoh to power productivity with digital workflows

"We trust Ricoh's expertise in information management and digital services and count on their hands-on support. They recommended DocuWare as a perfect fit to help automate processes that were manual and inefficient," said Greg McDonald, Vice President of Financial Operations, Philadelphia Eagles. "The strength of our partnership with Ricoh stems from their willingness to listen to our business needs and ability to find creative ways to help us streamline our business operations."

As a workplace technology partner of the Eagles, Ricoh is expanding its role and helping the team continue its digital transformation and information management evolution to propel future success.

"With DocuWare's cloud-based solutions, Eagles' employees have increased flexibility to access the content they need from a wide variety of devices and virtually any location with an internet connection, which is vitally important as team members continue to collaborate from remote and hybrid offices," said Carsten Bruhn, President & CEO, Ricoh North America. "We're proud to be able to strengthen our partnership with the Eagles and continue to offer solutions that make work simpler, faster and more productive in ways that truly impact the organization's ability to take care of business off the field—so they can focus on taking care of business on game day."

DocuWare also helps ensure documents are secured to protect data and stay compliant, which is particularly important to the Eagles, who need to keep employee and financial records secured. With DocuWare, users can manage workflow and document access with password authentication, control document versioning, log activity and reporting for transparency, and encrypt data to maintain strict confidentiality.

The Eagles employ other innovative Ricoh technologies as business continues to transform digitally, such as onsite expertise to help with information management and distribution to coaches, teams and media, Interactive Whiteboards to analyze plays, production print solutions , and other workflow services and solutions for streamlining the team's needs.

Ricoh shares the Eagles' commitment to environmental sustainability. By partnering with Ricoh, the Eagles organization reduces its paper consumption at both Lincoln Financial Field and the NovaCare Complex – saving more than 100 trees and nearly a million sheets of paper annually.

