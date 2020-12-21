Philadelphia Insurance Companies Names New Chief Strategic Operations Officer

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) announced today the promotion of Bob Pottle to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategic Operations Officer (CSOO). The CSOO role is a newly created position that will use Pottle's 34 years of leadership and experience at PHLY to enhance operations serving the Company's agency partners and policyholders.

"The establishment of the CSOO role, and my confidence in Bob filling it, will truly bring on a new age at PHLY," shared John Glomb, president. "Bob is uniquely qualified for this role based on his intimate working knowledge of how we do things at PHLY. I would single him out as an operations minded leader in marketing clothing."

In this new CSOO role, Mr. Pottle will be responsible for strengthening the collaboration and delivery of service across our Marketing and Underwriting teams. This is to ensure all are functioning at a high level and providing operational excellence for our customers. He will also track and delegate strategies developed by the leadership team as a whole and ensure execution.

"PHLY has been in business for nearly 60 years, but we're always looking forward as a company for ways to get better," said Pottle. "I feel this new role is a perfect opportunity to build on that legacy and I'm very excited about it."

Mr. Pottle has spent his entire 34-year insurance career with PHLY, starting as a Marketing Representative in 1986. He was promoted to Regional Vice President of PHLY's North Central region in 1998 and Senior Vice President of the Midwest Territory in 2006. On January 1st of this year, he assumed responsibility as the SVP of Marketing for the Eastern Territory. Mr. Pottle has recruited, trained, retained, and mentored countless senior and mid-level managers at PHLY and deserves much of the credit for the Company's growth in the Midwest.

Mr. Pottle has a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Business Management from North Central College and also holds the Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) designations. He is a native of the Chicago area and currently resides there with his wife Judi. They have been married for 30 years and have three daughters.

About Philadelphia Insurance Companies

Philadelphia Insurance Companies designs, markets, and underwrites commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance products incorporating value added coverages and services for select industries. The Company is rated "A++" (Superior) by AM Best Company and "A+" for counterparty credit and financial strength by Standard & Poor's. In business for over 50 years, PHLY is nationally recognized as a member of Ward's Top 50, one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance, and one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. The organization has more than 50 offices strategically located across the United States to provide superior service. For more information, please visit www.PHLY.com.

