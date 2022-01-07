Philadelphia Insurance Companies Promotes Chief Underwriting Officer

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) announces the promotion of current Chief Underwriting Officer John Doyle to Executive Vice President. He was named Senior Vice President in 2014 and Chief Underwriting Officer two years ago.

"John spent his entire 32-year career at PHLY and has been front-and-center in many of our corporate initiatives," shared John Glomb, president and CEO of Philadelphia Insurance Companies. "His broad industry expertise and intimate knowledge of PHLY has helped him serve as an invaluable leader and mentor. I am excited to continue working alongside John and eager to see how he continues to help shape the future of PHLY."

Mr. Doyle has worked in PHLY's Claims department, Product Development area, and in the Underwriting department since starting with PHLY in 1989. Mr. Doyle assisted in the development and launch of many commercial products, including most of PHLY's current Sports & Recreation products. He has played a key role in many corporate initiatives to improve profitability, process flow, and underwriting standards.

Mr. Doyle earned his undergraduate degree from Saint Joseph's University and holds the AIC and CPCU industry designations. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for the Maguire Academy of Insurance and Risk Management at Saint Joseph's University. Mr. Doyle resides in Chadds Ford, PA and is married with two sons.

