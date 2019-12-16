Philadelphia plumbing and heating company offers advice to prepare homes for the holidays

"Hosting family over the holidays can cause a lot of wear and tear on your home," said Joseph Giannone, owner of Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. "Homeowners also need to take precautions when leaving the home vacant for holiday travel to avoid returning home to an inconvenient and costly situation."

Giannone provides five suggestions for holiday home preparation:

Fix slow drains : Slow drains can pose a problem when multiple guests are using the bathrooms. Make sure to clear them with a natural, noncorrosive cleaner to ensure they are functioning properly. It's also helpful to place a highly visible waste basket in every bathroom to prevent guests from flushing items they shouldn't.

: Slow drains can pose a problem when multiple guests are using the bathrooms. Make sure to clear them with a natural, noncorrosive cleaner to ensure they are functioning properly. It's also helpful to place a highly visible waste basket in every bathroom to prevent guests from flushing items they shouldn't. Clean the garbage disposal : To prevent returning home to a foul smell, make sure to clean the garbage disposal before leaving for holiday travel. Use a baking soda and vinegar mixture and let sit for 10 minutes before rinsing with hot water.

: To prevent returning home to a foul smell, make sure to clean the garbage disposal before leaving for holiday travel. Use a baking soda and vinegar mixture and let sit for 10 minutes before rinsing with hot water. Maintain chimneys : The holidays are a popular time to use fireplaces but make sure to take precaution to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Chimneys should be checked and cleared annually. Make sure the fireplace damper is open before lighting a fire and after the fire is extinguished.

: The holidays are a popular time to use fireplaces but make sure to take precaution to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Chimneys should be checked and cleared annually. Make sure the fireplace damper is open before lighting a fire and after the fire is extinguished. Adjust the thermostat : It's a great money-saving habit to adjust the thermostat for when the home will be vacant, but make sure that the temperature is never set below 65 degrees to prevent pipes from freezing.

: It's a great money-saving habit to adjust the thermostat for when the home will be vacant, but make sure that the temperature is never set below 65 degrees to prevent pipes from freezing. Get the water heater ready: If you are hosting family overnight, make sure the water heater is in tip-top shape. Have a tune-up prior to the arrival of out of town house guests to ensure there is plenty of hot water to go around.

"The holidays are a time to enjoy the company of your friends and family," Giannone said. "With just a few proactive steps to safeguard your home, you can relax and focus your attention on the more important things this holiday season."

For more information about preparing your home for winter weather, guests and travel-related vacancies, contact Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning at (215) 383-2956 or visit www.CallJG.com.

About Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a family-owned and operated business providing the Philadelphia area with high-quality plumbing and HVAC services. Our team of technicians is well-trained, insured, and always guarantees you the best work possible. We always go the extra mile for our customers, even providing same-day emergency service so we can attend to any of your plumbing, air conditioning, and heating needs at any time. Located in the Philadelphia area, we service customers throughout the city and in the surrounding areas. For more information, call (215) 383-2956 or visit www.calljg.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

