Philadelphia Realtor Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. Announces Historic Home Now For Sale

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are interested in owning a bit of Philadelphia history, luxury Rittenhouse Square realtor Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. may have the home for you at 1829 Delancey Street.

1829 Delancey Street, Philadelphia PA

Located in Rittenhouse Square, this historic home was built in 1800 and features the federal-style architecture that was popular during that area. The 6-bedroom, 4-bath house features a brick exterior with white marble trim around the doorway and shuttered windows. An attached one-car garage makes a great addition in a city notorious for its lack of parking. The Delancey home also includes two decks, a basement, central air, and forced-air heating through natural gas.

Philadelphia realtor Nancy Alperin says the home is a great investment property for both the home buyer as well as a savvy real estate investor. "The Delancey house is a great fixer-upper to anyone with a growing family or for an investor looking to improve their portfolio," she said. "As everyone knows, inflation is on the rise across the country. And although inflation does affect the housing market, real estate has historically been a good investment and a hedge against inflation."

