Philadelphia Reopens Solarize Philly, Now With Solar Rebates And Grants

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) reopened Solarize Philly, a program to help all Philadelphians go solar. homeowners and businesses can sign up for a free solar assessment of their property at solarizephilly.org.

"Now more than ever it's clear that our health is impacted by our behavior and our environment," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "Going solar is one way that you can take action to support the health of the Philadelphia community for the long run."

"Job creation is going to be key to the recovery of our economy," said City Council President Darrell Clarke (5th District). "Of all energy projects, rooftop solar creates the most jobs per dollar invested, and PEA is training young Philadelphians to fill those positions. Solarize Philly participants are helping put people to work who need it the most."

Solarize Philly is the nation's largest program of its kind, with 654 homeowners participating since 2017. Participants benefit from group-buying discounts and consumer protections. Installers are kicking off the phase by providing free remote solar assessments. On-site visits and installations will resume in line with state guidance on construction.

"We've reopened Solarize Philly on Earth Day as planned, since solar provides savings, increases resilience, and drives economic development," said PEA's Executive Director Emily Schapira. "Solarize Philly helps fund our Solar Savings Grant Program, supporting the City's most vulnerable residents to reap the benefits solar provides."

PEA's Solar Savings Grant Program provides grants plus financing to low- and moderate-income households to go solar at no upfront cost, with utility bill savings from Year 1. Grants cover up to half the cost of the project.

Philly's solar market is buoyed by measures adopted by City Council in 2019, including the new Philadelphia Solar Rebate. Solar projects in Philadelphia are eligible for a one-time incentive, with the average homeowner receiving ~$1000. The rebate provides 10 cents/watt to commercial and 20 cents/watt to residential projects. Projects installed after July 1, 2019 may apply. PEA administers the Rebate on behalf of the City's Office of Sustainability.

The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) is a municipal government entity supporting the City on energy affordability and sustainability. PEA develops and facilitates long-term energy projects and policies, and supports a robust clean energy economy in Philadelphia. More information: www.philaenergy.org.

