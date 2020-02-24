Philadelphia Start-Up Plans to Shake-Up the Way You Shop for Self-Storage

Self Storage Advisor began as a few notes on the back of a napkin and has unfolded into a cutting edge self-storage directory for the marketplace. Creators Matt Lang, CEO, and Chris Martinez, CMO, realized the self-storage community was at a critical crossroads, the growing concern for the future of the small to midsize operator. Matt and Chris wanted to level the playing field so independent operators could compete at the local, regional, and national level.

"We want to help small to medium self-storage businesses succeed in an industry that is facing growing consolidation. This platform provides best-in-class marketing technology to supply the tools necessary for operators to meet their goals in today's competitive environment," says Lang. "Self Storage Advisor supports the operator and customer alike."

"For a long time, large platforms have overpowered the small operator with sophistication and scale – growing bigger and bigger," says Martinez. "We wanted to create a platform that catered to the smaller operators."

The platform gives the user the ability to connect with a self-storage Advisor via phone, text or chat to help make the search and reservation process as easy as possible.

Contact Us

info@selfstorageadvisor.com

www.selfstorageadvisor.com

SOURCE Self Storage Advisor

Related Links

https://selfstorageadvisor.com

