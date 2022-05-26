Philanthropist and EXP Real Estate Broker, DeLisa Rose, in Partnership with Oakland Natives Give Back, Sponsors Nine Families to the White House for the Signing of an Executive Order on Federal Police Reform in the Wake of the Anniversary of George Floyd's Murder

DALLAS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world watched President Biden sign the executive order on Federal police reform, EXP Realty Broker Associate DeLisa Rose, in partnership with Oakland Natives Give Back, sponsored the families of nine of the many victims who have been killed by police over the years, to go to the White House to take part and witness the signing of this historic order. On the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, accompanied by Attorney Lee Merritt, the families of Ronald Green, Kevin Tarver, Atatiana Jefferson, Michael Dean, Jemel Roberson, Cameron Lamb, Antwon Rose, Quadry Sanders, and Darius Tarver, were at the White House when the Executive Order was signed.

DeLisa Rose, philanthropist, real estate broker, and chair of Oakland Natives Give Back

The Executive Order will direct federal law enforcement agencies to revise their use-of-force policies and restrict tactics such as chokeholds and no-knock warrants while using grant incentives to encourage state and local agencies to adopt safer standards and practices. President Biden's order will also create a national registry of officers fired for misconduct.

Supported by national civil rights activists Lee Merritt and Shaun King, and philanthropists [1]like DeLisa Rose and Trae The Truth, and with the outcry of the country, the families of murdered victims and President Joe Biden came together to make a positive change. The death of George Floyd and the national protest movements that resulted inspired a drastic shift in public opinion on matters of race, policing, mental health, and response.

"Everyone in America has seen the racial division, civil unrest, and the daily news of deadly tragedies like the murder of George Floyd and even the senseless killing of the victims in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas this week," said DeLisa Rose, philanthropist, real estate broker, and chair of Oakland Natives Give Back. "As a Black woman, I know the struggles, inequalities, and discrimination we face in America. It is not enough to say it is not right. It is now more important to act and do something to make things better. I am honored to provide resources for these families to have a voice at the table and enable them to make a first-hand impact on policing, especially as it relates to Black and Brown people."

As the chair of Oakland Natives Give Back, a 21st Century community-based philanthropic hub that invests its resources in audacious, high impact initiatives, DeLisa Rose, Dr. Nyeisha Dewitt, and Susan Mitchell led this effort to sponsor and coordinate the transportation, lodging, and attendance of these families to the White House.

"It's hard for people, especially corporations, to get involved in issues around race, religion, and politics," continued Rose. "I support conversations that lead to understanding, healing, and resolutions. I stand with Steve Kerr when he said, 'we can't be numb to this; IT'S TIME TO DO SOMETHING.'"

INTERVIEW/B-ROLL OPPORTUNITIES

DeLisa Rose is available for interviews and can be reached at [email protected] or 972-907-2400

Media contact: Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group, [email protected], 214-403-9852

SOURCE DeLisa Rose