Philantopia's "Gift Now, Travel Later" Campaign Provides Assistance to Nonprofits Through the Sale of Travel Packages Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

In the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the majority of nonprofit organizations are being forced to cancel profitable fundraising events that are, in many cases, the lifeline of their organization. The inability to raise funds threatens their very existence; hurting their beneficiaries and communities as a whole. Philantopia founder, Mike Hess, realizing that our nonprofits need immediate assistance, sought a manner in which his company could contribute, and provide charitable organizations an opportunity to continue fundraising during this time of even greater need.

"Philantopia shares our nation's concern regarding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the disruptive effect it is having on our communities and our community nonprofit partners, and we want to offer a vehicle to help them raise much needed funds in the midst of this time of need," said Hess.

Hess' company solution… to shift Philantopia's business model and create a "Gift Now, Travel Later" program. Nonprofits will now have the opportunity to continue to raise money for local, regional and national causes by allowing their donors to purchase the travel packages directly from Philantopia at their discounted "Reserve" price. For each package purchased, the buyer can then designate 10% of the "Reserve" price to be donated to the charitable organization of their choice.

Effective immediately, Philantopia's "Gift Now, Travel Later" campaign will provide immediate funding support to nonprofits through the sale of luxury travel packages direct to the general public (the consumer/donor). Again, for each travel package purchased, Philantopia will donate 10 percent of the "Reserve" price to a nonprofit of the buyer's choice. The campaign is open to the public and set to run through July with no limit to the number of packages purchased and designated (some packages may be limited in supply).

"Our goal is to help fundraising efforts for charities, nonprofits, schools, and other organizations by providing affordable luxury travel packages to popular destinations – they need our help now more than ever," states Hess.

ABOUT PHILANTOPIA

Philantopia provides luxury travel packages for raffles & auctions at discounted rates to help supplement fundraising efforts for charities, nonprofits, schools, and other organizations through affordable risk-free luxury travel packages to popular destinations. If the package doesn't sell, you don't pay for it! Visit www.philantopia.com to find the perfect raffle and auction travel packages for your next fundraising event.

