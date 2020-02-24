PhilEnergy to Empower Innovative Energy Solutions in the Philippines

"Bringing these sectors together in one venue will lead the innovators, advocates, and policy makers to discover new ways to derive energy from zero-emission sources and promote energy saving through energy efficiency projects," said Mr. M. Gandhi, Group Managing Director (ASEAN Business) & Senior Vice President of Informa Markets Asia.

PhilEnergy will be held on 24 - 26 March 2021 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, Metro Manila where hundreds of clean energy companies and thousands of highly-targeted visitors are expected to participate.

Aside from the exhibitions, over 50 high-level Conference and Technical Seminars will feature presentations and dialogues from industry leaders and experts.

"Having the opportunity to engage in discussions with the stakeholders, who are directly benefiting from the implementing energy laws and policies of the government is highly beneficial for us in improving our existing and future programs for the industry," according to Assistant Secretary Robert Uy of the Department of Energy (DOE) Philippines.

DOE Director Patrick Aquino said, "we look forward to PhilEnergy 2021 as an opportunity for the government and our stakeholders to share the best practices and witness the latest developments in the energy industry."

PhilEnergy will provide an opportunity to introduce more alternative energy resources in the total energy mix to attain energy security and sustainable development of the country.

