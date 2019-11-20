Philip Asherman Joins Catamaran Solutions Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catamaran Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce Philip K. Asherman has joined the company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Asherman joins the Catamaran board with more than 35 years of experience in engineering and construction industries. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Chicago Bridge & Iron ("CB&I") from February 2006 until his retirement in July 2017.

"We are delighted to welcome Phil to our Board of Directors," said E. Chip Ray, Chief Executive Officer for Catamaran. "With his history and experience leading multinational EPC companies, Phil brings an unparalleled level of expertise to Catamaran. His guidance will be invaluable as we further develop our strategic vision and work to exceed our customers' expectations in everything we do."

This addition to the board comes as Catamaran approaches the one-year anniversary of the acquisition of Reynolds Industrial Contractors, a nearly 40-year-old Louisiana-based mechanical contractor and fabrication company. Throughout the year, Catamaran has experienced tremendous growth as a result of the acquisition coupled with investment in new technologies and processes. This growth is expected to continue as Catamaran further expands its capabilities and geographic reach.

About Catamaran Solutions, Inc.

Catamaran is a provider of construction, fabrication, turnaround, maintenance, and repair services to customers in the commercial, light and heavy industrial markets. With resources throughout the Americas, Catamaran has the talent and experience necessary to be your partner, now and into the future. Our culture focuses on using innovative technologies to provide customers with an unparalleled level of service. For more information, visit www.CatamaranSolutions.com.

SOURCE Catamaran Solutions

Related Links

http://www.CatamaranSolutions.com

