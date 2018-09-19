GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip L. Creps, DO, FACN is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Psychiatry in recognition of his role as Adolescent and Adult Psychiatrist at Redemption Psychiatry Chandler Arizona.

An outpatient psychiatric center, Redemption Psychiatric Chandler Arizona was founded by Doctor Friday. Providing quality psychiatric healthcare to children, adolescents, and adults, the center specializes in offering a wide array of services to their clients including treatment and diagnosis of Depression, Bi-polar disorders, Anxiety, Insomnia, ADHD and conduct disorders and much more.



With over twenty years of experience in the field of Psychiatry under his belt, Dr. Philip L. Creps is revered for his remarkable impact on the profession. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Creps has earned extensive experience in the areas of general psychiatry, addiction, acute and chronic mental illness, and outpatient care.

Impressed greatly by the book, "Saving Jenny" by Vivian Percy, Dr. Creps is currently drafting a letter to Governor Doug Ducey warning him of the powerful detrimental side effects of marijuana leading to adolescent addiction based on his studies in the field. A firm believer that he received the calling to be a psychiatrist at the age of sixteen years old, when asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Creps emphasizes the importance of maintaining, "knowledge of the profession: Psychiatry is a continuing learning process - it never stops."



Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Creps graduated with his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree from the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing. Thereafter, Dr. Creps would go on to obtain his Fellowship training with Indiana University School of Medicine.

Board Certified in Osteopathic Medicine, Addiction Medicine, and in Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatry, to further advance his professional development, Dr. Creps is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the American Psychiatric Association, Arizona Society of Addiction Medicine, and currently serves as Vice President of Society of Arizona Psychiatrists.



For more information, please visit https://redemptionpsychiatry.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

