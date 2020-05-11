ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip P. Garrett, DPM, FACFAS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Podiatrist in the field of Podiatry with Landmark Foot and Ankle Center. At Landmark Foot and Ankle Center, they provide comprehensive medical and surgical foot and ankle care for patients of all ages. Their physicians on staff specialize in corrective surgery, sports injuries, fracture care, joint pain and arthritis, complex lower extremity wounds, dermatology of the lower extremities and all other foot care problems, aiming to get patients "back on their feet" swiftly.



One of Landmark Foot and Ankle Centers leading physicians is Dr. Philip P. Garrett. With 22 years in the field, and 21 of those years working at the clinic Dr. Garrett has acclaimed his specialties in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery and wound care. A 1991 Miami University, Oxford, Ohio graduate and 1995 Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois Magna Cum Laude graduate, he has been honored with the Philip Brachman and the Durlacher Honors Scholarships and was selected as one of the Top Doctors by Washingtonian Magazine and a Top Doctor in Northern Virginia Magazine.



A published author in his specialty on surgical repair of hallux/rigidus, novel hammertoe implant technology, use of biologic skin grafting in diabetic and venous leg ulcerations as well as studies on pyoderma gangrenosum treatment protocol.



Dr. Garrett continues to stay up to date with the latest developments in his field by remaining active in the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons, American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and he is active staff for the Inova Fairfax Podiatric Surgical Residency training program. He has been highly involved in medical resident education for 20 years by training the next generation of foot and ankle surgeons. He was voted Top Teaching Physician by the Residency program in 2013. He is a member of the Virginia Podiatric Medical Association, the American Podiatric Medical Association, and the American Academy of Wound Management. Regularly he donates to the American Juvenile Diabetes Association.



Dr. Garrett's athletic hobbies include golf, scuba diving, and physical fitness. He also enjoys attending college football games and visiting historical sites.

