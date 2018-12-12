Philip Stein Names Paige Spiranac Its New Brand Ambassador

"Philip Stein's products touch all the areas I'm passionate about – golf, health and wellness, and fashion. I love that the overall designs are simple, versatile, and elegant so that I can add a nice touch to my current wardrobe that's not too flashy but still noticeable. Overall health and wellness are personally very important to me, so an accessory that even helps with my constant travel schedule is a huge bonus!" said Spiranac.

Traveling the world, she is passionate about growing the game´s popularity, especially amongst young women, both online and off. Spiranac, one of the most recognizable faces in women's golf, is also a content editor for Golf Magazine and Golf.com, and now joins Philip Stein's mission to improve people's quality of life thanks to the unique Natural Frequency Technology® embedded within their products, which can help wearers feel less stressed, more energy and get better sleep.

Commenting on the announcement, Will A. Stein, co-founder and President of Philip Stein said: "We are very excited about this new partnership as Paige is not only a great player and influencer for golf, but she is passionate about a healthy and balanced lifestyle, which is our mission. She is authentic and makes golf fun and engaging for younger people, and embraces fashion and style on the course. We look forward to working with Paige and bringing our technology to golf players around the world."

Paige Spiranac's social media following is the 4th largest of any golfer. Spiranac produces some of the most engaging content on social media aimed at connecting with more millennials and encouraging them to join the game. As an ambassador, Spiranac will produce content that shares the benefits of the Philip Stein accessories with her followers and will continue to build upon their presence in golf.

You can follow Paige's content on Instagram (@_paige.renee), Facebook (@PaigeReneeSpiranac), Twitter (@PaigeSpiranac) and YouTube (Paige Spiranac).

Discover more about wellbeing at Philipstein.com

SOURCE Philip Stein

Related Links

http://philipstein.com/

