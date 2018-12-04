Philippines Auto Leasing and Car Rental Market 20182022 Featuring International Players - Orix, Hertz, and Avis
The "The Philippine Auto Leasing and Car Rental Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a detailed assessment of the Philippine auto leasing and car rental market during 2017 to 2022. This market has a very complex structure with the presence of banks, financing/leasing companies backed by OEMs as well as pure-play leasing and rental companies. Low awareness of auto leasing and the popularity of auto finance are the key reasons behind low penetration of auto leasing in the Phillipines.
This research service offers an analytical overview of the Philippine automotive market, an overview of the Philippine auto leasing and car rental market, key market participants, key drivers and restraints and market forecasts for 2018-2022. The Philippines is the third most promising market in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia and Thailand.
Several international players such as Orix, Hertz, and Avis have a presence in this country. The key driving factors of the market are: a planned increase in the fleet size of market participants, growing economy, growth in popularity of car benefit programs and growth in construction, farming, and tourism sectors. However, the market faces challenges, such as high competition, low airport business, and a decline in automotive sales.
Research Scope
- Overview of Philippine auto leasing and car rental market, including size and split, classification of companies, product and customer segmentation and market shares of key companies
- Key market participants and their profiles including company overview and key takeaways
- Split of fleet between auto leasing and car rental and split of fleet between auto leasing by customer type
- Product offerings of key market participants
- Analysis of the key drivers and restraints for the period of 2018-2022
- Market forecasts for the period from 2018 to 2022
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current status, trends, and developments in the auto leasing and car rental market in the Philippines?
- Which are the significant players in the industry and what are their profiles, fleet details, and activities?
- What is the competitive structure of the industry, including the number and type of competitors and market shares?
- What are the product offerings of the various market participants in the auto leasing and car rental market?
- What are the key challenges and restraints affecting the market and what are the key growth driving factors?
- What is the likely future fleet size scenario for the auto leasing and car rental market in the Philippines?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Summary of Key Findings
- Key Findings
- Executive Summary-The Philippine Auto Leasing and Car Rental Market Size and Split
- Executive Summary-Key International Players1 in Philippines
- Executive Summary-Key Market Participants and Product Offerings
- Executive Summary-Split of Fleet between Auto Leasing and Car Rental
- Executive Summary-Split of Auto Leasing Fleet by Customer Type
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope and Methodology
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
- Key Companies Discussed in this Study
3. Overview of the Philippine Automotive Market
- The Philippine Automotive Market-Macroeconomic Outlook
- The Philippine Automotive Market-Total Industry Volume (TIV)
- The Philippine Automotive Market-Market Share
4. Overview of the Philippine Auto Leasing and Car Rental Market
- The Philippine Auto Leasing and Car Rental Market-Size and Split
- Classification of Companies in Auto Leasing and Car Rental
- The Philippine Auto Leasing Market-Product Segmentation
- The Philippine AL1 and CR2 Market-Customer Segmentation
- The Philippine Auto Leasing Market-Vehicle Type
- The Philippine AL1 and CR2 Market-Fleet of Key3 Market Participants
- The Philippine AL1 and CR2 Market-Key International Players
5. Key Market Participants
- ORIX Metro Leasing and Finance Corporation
- Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Leasing
- Toyota Financial Services Philippines Corporation
- BDO (Banco de Oro) Leasing and Finance Inc.
- AVIS Philippines
- Alamo Transport Leasing Services Inc.
- Safari Rent A Car Inc.
- Hertz Philippines Rent a Car
- Europcar Philippines
- Key Market Participants-Split of Fleet Between Auto Leasing and Car Rental
- Key Players-Split of Auto Leasing Fleet by Customer Type
- Key Market Participants-Product Offerings (Financial Lease and Operating Lease)
6. Key Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
7. Market Forecasts
- Market Forecast-Scenario Analysis
- AL1 and CR2 Potential-Philippines vis--vis Key Markets in ASEAN
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Opportunities for a New Entrant
- Growth Opportunity 2-Awareness Regarding Auto Leasing
- Growth Opportunity 3-Partner with eHailing Companies
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. The Last Word
- Summary of Findings
- 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
10. Appendix
