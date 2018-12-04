Philippines Auto Leasing and Car Rental Market 20182022 Featuring International Players - Orix, Hertz, and Avis

DUBLIN, Dec 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Philippine Auto Leasing and Car Rental Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed assessment of the Philippine auto leasing and car rental market during 2017 to 2022. This market has a very complex structure with the presence of banks, financing/leasing companies backed by OEMs as well as pure-play leasing and rental companies. Low awareness of auto leasing and the popularity of auto finance are the key reasons behind low penetration of auto leasing in the Phillipines.

This research service offers an analytical overview of the Philippine automotive market, an overview of the Philippine auto leasing and car rental market, key market participants, key drivers and restraints and market forecasts for 2018-2022. The Philippines is the third most promising market in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia and Thailand.

Several international players such as Orix, Hertz, and Avis have a presence in this country. The key driving factors of the market are: a planned increase in the fleet size of market participants, growing economy, growth in popularity of car benefit programs and growth in construction, farming, and tourism sectors. However, the market faces challenges, such as high competition, low airport business, and a decline in automotive sales.

Research Scope

Overview of Philippine auto leasing and car rental market, including size and split, classification of companies, product and customer segmentation and market shares of key companies

Key market participants and their profiles including company overview and key takeaways

Split of fleet between auto leasing and car rental and split of fleet between auto leasing by customer type

Product offerings of key market participants

Analysis of the key drivers and restraints for the period of 2018-2022

Market forecasts for the period from 2018 to 2022

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status, trends, and developments in the auto leasing and car rental market in the Philippines ?

? Which are the significant players in the industry and what are their profiles, fleet details, and activities?

What is the competitive structure of the industry, including the number and type of competitors and market shares?

What are the product offerings of the various market participants in the auto leasing and car rental market?

What are the key challenges and restraints affecting the market and what are the key growth driving factors?

What is the likely future fleet size scenario for the auto leasing and car rental market in the Philippines ?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Summary of Key Findings

Key Findings

Executive Summary-The Philippine Auto Leasing and Car Rental Market Size and Split

Executive Summary-Key International Players1 in Philippines

Executive Summary-Key Market Participants and Product Offerings

Executive Summary-Split of Fleet between Auto Leasing and Car Rental

Executive Summary-Split of Auto Leasing Fleet by Customer Type

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope and Methodology

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Key Companies Discussed in this Study

3. Overview of the Philippine Automotive Market

The Philippine Automotive Market-Macroeconomic Outlook

The Philippine Automotive Market-Total Industry Volume (TIV)

The Philippine Automotive Market-Market Share

4. Overview of the Philippine Auto Leasing and Car Rental Market

The Philippine Auto Leasing and Car Rental Market-Size and Split

Classification of Companies in Auto Leasing and Car Rental

The Philippine Auto Leasing Market-Product Segmentation

The Philippine AL1 and CR2 Market-Customer Segmentation

The Philippine Auto Leasing Market-Vehicle Type

The Philippine AL1 and CR2 Market-Fleet of Key3 Market Participants

The Philippine AL1 and CR2 Market-Key International Players

5. Key Market Participants

ORIX Metro Leasing and Finance Corporation

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Leasing

Toyota Financial Services Philippines Corporation

BDO (Banco de Oro) Leasing and Finance Inc.

AVIS Philippines

Alamo Transport Leasing Services Inc.

Safari Rent A Car Inc.

Hertz Philippines Rent a Car

Europcar Philippines

Key Market Participants-Split of Fleet Between Auto Leasing and Car Rental

Key Players-Split of Auto Leasing Fleet by Customer Type

Key Market Participants-Product Offerings (Financial Lease and Operating Lease)

6. Key Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

7. Market Forecasts

Market Forecast-Scenario Analysis

AL1 and CR2 Potential-Philippines vis--vis Key Markets in ASEAN

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Opportunities for a New Entrant

Growth Opportunity 2-Awareness Regarding Auto Leasing

Growth Opportunity 3-Partner with eHailing Companies

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. The Last Word

Summary of Findings

3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

10. Appendix



