Philippines-Based Baccarat Player Wins 15 Million Pesos From a 3,000 Peso Deposit on Pnxbet

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A lucky online casino player from the Philippines has won a massive Php15,000,000 playing the game of Baccarat on popular betting website Pnxbet.com. The sum, which is the equivalent to $300,000 was won from just a Php3,000 bet which the player deposited using coins.ph (a local bitcoin wallet app) to play the site's 'Evolution' casino game SPEED baccarat.

This ordinary-sized bet, (equivalent to $60), was only the user's third-ever such deposit on the site. He placed the bet on a hand of Evolution Live Baccarat on the popular betting platform Pnxbet.com, and struck the biggest windfall of his life.

The user's win was so big that it caught the attention of Pnxbet management, who temporarily froze the player's accounts due to the suspicious size of the win. The win was quickly approved by the site's advanced validation system, and the funds were returned to the lucky player in under one hour.

Pnxbet is one of the few online betting sites that have thrived in the wake of recent world events.

The sporting world has had to hit the pause button recently, and that has left a huge void in the online betting industry. Pnxbet saw this as an opportunity and delved into the coverage of eSports and eSport events, such as the NBA 2K20 Players Tournament. Pnxbet has expanded in the fellow South East Asia region, partnering with three gaming streamers in Coach Byb, Guso Gaming, and Xan PH.

Pnxbet prides itself on offering honest live odds and convenient deposits and withdrawal options. Supported payment options include bank transfer, credit and debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Voucher Wallet Code, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Monero, and Ethereum.

With Players winning huge sums on casino titles like baccarat, the emergence of eSports betting, and an unparalleled list of payment options, Pnxbet has become one of the go-to betting sites for players of all levels. Join today and win big on one of Pnxbet's Evolution casino titles!

Pnxbet is the sole source of this information. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

