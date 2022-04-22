Philippines Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027: Cloud Adoption Driving Demand, Increased Investments, Increased Adoption of AI

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines Data Center Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2022-2027.



The report considers the present scenario of the Philippines' data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Philippines has gained traction in data center development over the last few years, owing to factors such as internet adoption driven by COVID-19, increasing popularity of CDNs and gaming, a thriving BPO industry, and a strategic and connected location.

Manila is the most preferred location by data center operators, with 12 unique third-party data center facilities contributing to over 75% of the existing power capacity in the country. Other upcoming cities include Cebu, Clark, Mindanao, and Laguna, among others.

In April 2021, the Philippines launched the CREATE Act, with one element being a reduction in corporate income tax from 30% to 25% for companies with a net income of over $95,000, and 20% for MSMEs with a net income of under $95,000 and assets below $1.9 billion.

Data center operators are partnering with local operators to operate in the Philippines market. In March 2022, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres constituted a joint venture with Globe Telecom and Ayala Corporation for data center development in the country.

The National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) in the Philippines targets to achieve over 37% of renewable energy by 2030 and over 55% by 2040 in terms of the overall share of power generation.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Factors driving the Philippines data center market include the increasing gaming population, a booming Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, and the increasing popularity of Content Delivery Network (CDN) and online streaming.

MARKET ENABLERS

Cloud Adoption driving Data Center Demand

Increased Investments in Data Center in Philippines

Increased Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Philippines

Data Localization and Processing Law in Philippines

