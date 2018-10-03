Philippines Industrial Water and Waste Water Treatment Market 2018-2022 - Market will Register Constant Growth at a Five Year CAGR of 10%

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for equipment manufacturers, water treatment consumable manufacturers and suppliers, environmental associations, EPC companies and potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.



Market Segmentation



By Region: Luzon region of Philippines is the largest market for water treatment industries. Heavy penetration of industrialization in the metro Manila region was the key driver. Visayas region with the Cebu city was the second largest contributor. Mindanao region of Philippines has minimum contribution in water treatment due to high reliance of economy on agriculture and low industrial penetration.



By Industry: Electronics and semiconductor industry was the largest user of water treatment facilities in Philippines. More than half of the overall exports from Philippines by value come from this industry which demands high quality of water for manufacturing processes. It was followed by chemicals industry and food and beverages industry. Power sector due to high presence of coal based power plants was another major contributor in the industrial water and waste water treatment business.



Competition Scenario

Majority of the new contracts are in small scale segment and are garnered by local companies. The large volume contracts however attract foreign players primarily from Japan and China due to heavy financing involved. Companies operating in EPC business in industrial water and waste water treatment are also engaged in developing infrastructure in Sewage treatment and municipal water treatment for drinking. Many Large scale projects are still in the bidding stage. Ecosystem Technologies International Inc has a strong client base in Philippines Industrial Water and Waste water treatment market due to their innovative solutions and vast experience in developing projects in water treatment industry in Philippines.



Future Outlook

It is expected that market will register constant growth at a five year CAGR of 10% in the next 5 years till 2022. Demand is expected to be dominated by the Luzon region in the coming years due to high level of industrialization. Mindanao region with Davao city is expected to emerge as new hub with highest growth potential. Demand is expected to rise in Zero Liquid Discharge segment as strict regulations regarding water discharge and conservation comes into play and monitoring of discharge from industrial facilities is ensured by the DENR. Future for industrial water and waste water treatment is very much regulation driven and degree of implementation of existing or upcoming regulation will act as the key driver of the market.

Key Topics Covered

Overview of Water and Waste Water Treatment Industry in Philippines Value chain analysis. Philippines Industrial water and waste water market size by revenue Major players in the Philippines water and waste water treatment Ecosystem. Market segmentation by region (Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao) and By Industry (Electronics-Semiconductors, Agriculture-Food Processing, Chemicals-Pharmaceuticals-Fertilizers, Power and Others) Restraints Growth drivers Comparative Analysis of Major Companies Company profile of major companies (ESTII, Maynilad Water, VA Tech Wabag Philippines, Subic Water and Sewerage company) Market Share of Major Players Key standards Future outlook Analyst recommendation

