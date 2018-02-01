Philippines Power Rental Markets, 2014-2017 & 2018-2024

DUBLIN, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines Power Rental Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By Power Rating, By Applications, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines Power Rental Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-24.

Under the government's 'Build, Build, Build' program, Philippines is set to experience healthy growth in the infrastructure and manufacturing sectors over the coming years. Further, growing infrastructure spending across the country would develop several new opportunities in the commercial and industrial domains for the application of power rental solutions in the Philippines during the forecast period.

The utility sector occupied major revenue in the total Philippines power rental market share owing to the larger need for power backup during grid maintenance process or as a direct power solution across the areas that are poorly connected to the grid. Further, with several upcoming projects approved by the government in the utility segment, the Philippines power rental market forecast revenues are expected to surge in the coming years.

Growing construction activities on account of several infrastructure development plans as well as increasing investment to back such undertakings in the country are expected to spur the growth of the construction sector and would significantly increase the demand for power rental solutions in the Philippines.



The report thoroughly covers the market by power ratings, types, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size and Forecast for the period 2018-2024F

Historical Data of Philippines Power Rental Market Revenues, By Power Rating for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Philippines Power Rental Market Revenues, By Power Rating for the Period 2018-2024F

Historical Data of Philippines Power Rental Market Revenues, By Applications for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Philippines Power Rental Market Revenues, By Applications for the Period 2018-2024F

Historical Data of Philippines Power Rental Market Revenues, By Regions for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Philippines Power Rental Market Revenues, By Regions for the Period 2018-2024F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Trends and Developments

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Market Segmentation

The report offers a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Power Rating

Up to 100 KVA

100.1 KVA- 350 KVA

350.1 KVA-850 KVA

850.1 KVA-1000 KVA

Above 1000 KVA

By Applications

Power Utilities

Oil & Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Quarrying and Mining

Events

Others (Hospitality, Retail, Hospital, Educational Institutes, Commercial)

By Regions

Luzon

Visayas

Mindanao

Companies Mentioned



Aggreko Plc

Alta Maxpower Co. Inc.

Atlas Copco ( Philippines ) Inc

) Inc Guzent Inc

Hastings Motor Corp

Jgentech Enterprises

Monark Equipment Corporation

United Power & Resources Pte Ltd

