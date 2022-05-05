Philippines Telecoms Industry Report 2022-2027: Profiles of Key Players PLDT, Globe Telecom, DITO Telecommunity and Converge ICT

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines Telecoms Industry Report - 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines's telecommunications industry has been dominated by the PLDT-Globe duopoly over the last two decades. Recent reforms and the launch of a third mobile operator will bring competition and innovation to the sector. Telecommunications infrastructure investments have more than tripled with the arrival of DITO Telecommunity and Converge ICT to the scene.

The report forecasts that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2022-27 period and fixed broadband subscribers will continue to grow stronger and increase household penetration over the same period. Expanded coverage, greater affordability, service improvements, increased data usage and smartphone penetration are the main drivers of growth in the telecoms sector. The country continues to expand its fibre-optic network and 4G coverage, backed by strong investment in capital expenditure.



Investment in the telecoms sector grew to its highest in 2021 with the new mobile market entrant DITO Telecommunity launching that year. The publisher expects the overall telecoms market to grow strongly through to 2027 after a marked slow down in 2016 and 2017 due to legacy voice and SMS revenue pressure partially offset by mobile data growth.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Philippines telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure, and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue, and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Mobile Subscribers and Revenue

The report forecasts strong growth in subscribers in 2022 across the mobile and fixed broadband segments. The analyst expects that the number of mobile and broadband subscribers will continue to rise steadily to 2027. Mobile network operators are facing competitive pressure with the market shifting to unlimited voice and text and data allowance increasingly becoming the sole offering differentiator. The publisher benchmarked mobile data pricing across 8 countries in the Asia Pacific region and found that the Philippines is lagging behind in terms of data download but expects the country to catch up as 4G coverage is accelerating and smartphone penetration is increasing especially in regional areas.



According to the benchmark study of mobile data pricing, India has the lowest rate per GB at just a few cents per GB, while Australia and China had the biggest cost reduction per GB mostly due to increased data allowance in plans while Singapore remains expensive. The Philippines ' pricing is on par with Thailand when benchmarked against neighbouring countries.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Statistics



2. COVID-19 Impact



3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2015-2027

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2015-2021

3.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2020-2027

3.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2015-2027



4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 PLDT Profile

4.2 Globe Telecom Profile

4.3 DITO Telecommunity

4.4 Converge ICT

4.5 Other Players Profile

4.5.1 ABS-CBN

4.5.2 Other Cable Operators



5. Mobile Market

5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027

5.1.3 Breaking the Duopoly

5.1.4 Philippines Smartphone Share, 2021

5.1.5 Philippines Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2027

5.1.6 Philippines Mobile Subscribers by Generation Forecast, 2020-2027

5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027

5.3 Mobile Number Portability on its way

5.4 Spectrum Holdings

5.5 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.6 Mobile Speed Tests

5.6.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

5.6.2 OpenSignal

5.7 Internet of Things (IoT)



6. Broadband Market

6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2015-2021

6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2027



7. Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 National Broadband Network Plans

7.1.2 Submarine Cables

7.1.3 FTTH - a long way to go



8. Philippines Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

8.1 Philippines Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2021

8.2 Philippines Tower Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

8.3 Philippines Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast



9. Thematics / Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

9.4 5G Developments

9.4.1 5G Overview

9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

9.4.3 5G OpenRAN

9.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G



10. Telco Transaction Database



Companies Mentioned

ABS-CBN

ALT Global Solutions Inc.

American Tower

Bayantel

Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp.

Converge ICT

DITO Telecommunity

edotco

Frontier Tower Associates

Globe Telecom

LCS Holdings Inc.

Lopez Group

Mislatel

Mynt

Now Corp

PLDT

PT&T

Royal Cable

Sky Broadband

Sky Cable

Udenna

Unity Digital Infrastructure

Vega

Voyager

