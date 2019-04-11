Philippines Tire Markets, 2025 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.3%

DUBLIN, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines Tire Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Origin (Local Manufacturing and Imports), By Vehicle Types (Trucks (Radial and Bias), Light Trucks (Radial and Bias), Passenger Cars and Two-Wheelers )) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Philippines tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2019-25.

Increasing sales of trucks and passenger cars on account of various automotive sector policies such as Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS program), Comprehensive Motor Vehicle Development Program and Rising Per Capita Income have propelled the growth of tire industry in the Philippines in last few years. In addition to these policies, rising consumer spending and strengthening transportation infrastructure supported by government programs such as "Build, Build, Build" (BBB) Program and rising share of the urban population would drive the demand for tires over the next six years.

Increasing the disposable income of vehicle owners, growing automotive demand and the rapidly growing requirement for electric vehicles in the region would offer favorable opportunities for the tire market growth in the Philippines during the forecast period. On account of increasing sales of all kinds of vehicles owing to low life-cycle cost and better puncture resistance, radial tires would be the major revenue generating segment in the Philippines tire market forecast period.

Truck tires are the leading revenue generating segment in the overall Philippines tire market. Further, the government's push for infrastructure development in the country would lift the demand for trucks which would eventually lead to higher demand for truck tires during the forecast period. However, with increasing consumer spending, the passenger cars segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate among all kinds of vehicles during the forecast period.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

