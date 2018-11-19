Philips Avent Soothie snuggle Hits Shelves in Time for Holiday

"When we were developing Soothie snuggle, we heard over and over from moms that detachability is a 'must have,' so parents can be sure they're giving their babies something they can properly clean and sterilize," said Brenda Kapner, Philips Avent Marketing Director. "At Philips Avent, we take pride in creating products that deliver on our consumers' needs. What makes Soothie snuggle special is that it is so easy to clean; the parts detach so the plush toy can be tossed in the washing machine and the pacifier can be sterilized."

Soothie snuggle is also lightly weighted so that it stays close to baby. This makes it easier for babies to pull Soothies back into their mouths on their own, keeping them calm and soothed longer. It also reduces the incidence of Soothies falling and rolling away, potentially getting lost.

Two separate attachment points on the plush toy allow for compatibility with not only Soothie, but also Philips Avent ultra soft pacifiers that have ring handles. This allows parents the option to swap a Soothie for a pacifier, depending upon which baby prefers and as baby grows. The ultra soft pacifier is the latest pacifier innovation from Philips Avent, offering a flexible shield that follows the natural curves of baby's face for fewer skin marks and less irritation. It also boasts a 98% nipple acceptance rate.

The Philips Avent Soothie snuggle is available in giraffe, monkey, elephant and seal, with either a Soothie or ultra soft pacifier. A holiday must-have, Soothie snuggle with Soothie retails for $14.99 and can be found at Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, Meijer, Target.com and Walmart.com. The seal is exclusively available on Amazon, and the monkey is exclusively available at Buy Buy Baby. Soothie snuggle with Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier is available online only and retails for $15.99.

*Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2017 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

