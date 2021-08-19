Philips Brand Re-Enters The North American Audio Market With Line-Up Of Can't-Miss Products Ahead Of Gift-Giving Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TPV USA, in a global licensing partnership with Philips, today announced the North American launch of five premium audio products as the 2021 gift-buying season approaches, building on the company's growing momentum as a leading and award-winning provider of audio entertainment in Europe. The consumer technology industry is growing at historic rates, with sales up 17 percent in 2020 according to NPD, making it the perfect time to reintroduce the premium Philips® products to North American consumers. U.S. and Canadian consumers can purchase the H9505 Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Headphones today, while the Fidelio® L3 Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, A7306 Sports TWS In-Ear Headphones, W6205 Wireless Speakers and B8905 Soundbar will be available later this fall.

"We are delighted to bring Philips' outstanding sound, design and experience back to North American consumers," said Kevin Brinkman, head of sales and marketing at TPV USA. "Whether you're an audiophile looking for high-end designs and premium sound, an active consumer looking for comfort and convenience for an on-the-go lifestyle or a movie enthusiast who wants to create theater quality at home, there's a Philips product for you."

Philips H9505 Over-Ear Active Noise Canceling (ANC) Headphones

Lightweight and foldable by design with a smooth adjustable headband and large soft ear-cup cushions, the H9505 headphones combines great comfort for long listening sessions with premium noise-cancelling and the potential for high-resolution sound performance, all with exceptional value-for-money.

Key features of the H9505 include Bluetooth 5.0 technology with multipoint capability that allows for dual connection and seamless transition between phone and laptop, integrated touch controls with swipe, tap and press action, as well as a push-to-talk option that allows hands-free, voice assistance1 via Google® Assistant2. The H9505 also offers long battery life, with 20 hours playtime – whether ANC is on or off.

The Philips H9505 Over-Ear ANC Headphones are available now on Amazon and other authorized dealers with an MSRP of $249.99 USD and $329.99 CAD.

Philips Fidelio L3 Over-Ear Active Noise Canceling (ANC) Headphones

The EISA award-winning Fidelio L3 headphones offer a unique combination of superb audio performance, excellent passive-noise-isolation, exceptional active-noise-cancellation and the ultimate luxurious build and finish.

The Philips Fidelio L3 has a four-mic hybrid ANC system, offering the maximum level of noise cancellation without changing the timing or musicality of the headphone's playback – which remains the same whether the system is on or off.

Additional key features include Bluetooth 5.0 technology, touch controls with swipe, tap and press action and push-to-talk facility that allows hands-free, voice assistance via Google Assistant compatibility. Additionally, the Fidelio L3 has a long battery life with 35 hours playtime (30 hours with ANC continually on) and an outer metal headband wrapped in Muirhead sustainable leather for comfort and luxury.

The Philips Fidelio L3 Over-Ear ANC Headphones is available now for pre-order on Amazon with an MSRP of $349.99 USD and $449.99 CAD.

Philips A7306 Sports TWS In-Ear Headphones

The flagship A7306 True Wireless headphones are perfect for the modern athlete, with exceptional personal fit, style and comfort via a choice of three different colored wing-tips and three detachable ear-hooks.

Cleanliness is a top priority for most users, and the A7306 can be cleaned in just over 20 seconds thanks to the automatic UV light cleaning function via the charging case, in addition to being water-tight, dust and sweat proof. Sports enthusiasts can also track their performance via the A7306's built-in heart rate monitor, which is compatible with most of the popular fitness apps currently available.

The Philips A7306 Sports TWS In-Ear Headphones will be available in September 2021 on Amazon and other authorized dealers with an MSRP of $179.99 USD and $229.99 CAD.

Philips W6205 Wireless Speaker

The W6205, a vertically orientated wireless audio speaker, offers the best of European design featuring a stylish dark grey acoustically transparent cloth wrap around the main body with an ultra-thin, minimalist metal top featuring controls for the main operation of the speakers.

The Philips Wireless Home system offers easy wireless multi-room connectivity via Play-Fi® technology. In addition to DTS® Play-Fi connectivity, the W6205 delivers a broad selection of wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, Google Chromecast® and Apple® Airplay 2. The speaker also features Spotify® Connect, plus access to all major streaming services via the Philips Sound app powered by DTS Play-Fi.

The Philips W6205 Wireless Speaker will be available this month on Amazon and other authorized dealers with an MSRP of $199.99 USD and $269.99 CAD.

Philips B8905 Soundbar

The Philips B8905 Soundbar will make your favorite movies and shows sound breathtakingly realistic as sound flows above and around you. With 600W of maximum output power, this speaker system provides cinematic sound as 3.1.2 channels fill any room with spellbinding soundtracks, thunderous effects and crystal-clear dialogue. And this soundbar's up-firing speakers will give you the full Dolby Atmos experience.

Easy DTS Play-Fi compatibility makes this soundbar the star of any multi-room set-up. Consumers can sync DTS Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio or create a true surround-sound system – all via the Philips Sound app or the DTS Play-Fi app.

The Philips B8905 Soundbar will be available in September on Amazon and other authorized dealers with a MSRP of $599.99 USD and $779.99 CAD.

To learn more about the wide variety of Philips Sound products, visit www.philips.com/sound & www.philips.com/soundbars.

About TPV USA

TPV USA is the North American division of TP Vision, a wholly-owned company of TPV Technology Limited ('TPV'), a global authority in the world of audio-visual digital entertainment.

TPV USA is a key consumer electronics provider, specifically audio entertainment. TPV USA is concentrated on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded audio products. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.

The content in the news releases is accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change without notice. All trademarks mentioned in this news release are the property of their respective owners.

1 Voice assist function compatible with Android smartphone (Google App). Bluetooth® connection required.

2 Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

CONTACT: Jordyn Volk

(916) 501-8445

[email protected]

SOURCE TPV USA