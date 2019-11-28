Philips Hue Black Friday Deals (2019): List of Philips Hue Smart Lightstrip, Light Bulb, Switch & Starter Kit Deals Rated by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the best Philips Hue deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the best Philips Hue smart light bulb pack, starter kit, lightstrip, lamp and smart accessories Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Retail Fuse.

Best Philips Hue deals:

● Save up to 36% on top-rated Philips Hue smart light bulbs at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on white and color LED smart light bulbs, lamps, downlights, decorative candles & light strips

● Save up to 42% on Philips Hue smart light bulbs, lighting packs & start kits at Walmart - check deals on Philips Hue white ambiance and color smart bulbs, starter kits, dimmers & smart switches

● Save up to $54 on Philips Hue Starter Kits & bundles at Amazon - check live prices on 2 to 4 smart bulb packs bundled with hubs, base kits and smart buttons

● Save up to $66 on Philips Hue starter kits at Walmart

● Save up to $60 on Philips Hue smart light bundles at the Philips Hue Black Friday sale - offer valid through 12/22/19 while supplies last. Limit one bundle per customer.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Philips Hue offers a wide selection of smart light bulbs, light strips, lamps, controls and accessories for smart indoor and outdoor lighting. Homeowners do not need much technical know how on lighting systems to achieve their desired mood lighting with Philips Hue's intuitive wireless lighting system and applications. The Philips Hue Starter Kits, which include four smart light bulbs and the Hue bridge, can already significantly improve a home's lighting and ambiance. The Philips Hue Starter Kits come in different color ranges, with the Philips Hue white and color ambiance among the best-selling ones.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Fuse