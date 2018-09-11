Philips PDS and SMiT to offer the first VSecure CAM Module

Approved by all major content providers the VSecure system is owned by Philips Professional Display Solutions (a division of TPV, the global licensee for the design, production, sales and marketing of Philips branded professional TVs, consumer TVs, monitors and professional displays).

Digital Rights Management is the obligatory copy protection required by content creators such as the large movie studios, OTT content creators and live sport's right owners, who all require broadcasters to provide copy protection.

VSecure allows encryption and protection from content copying over any RF or IP based medium. A wide range of head-end providers support the VSecure standard.

Typically, VSecure has been integrated into set top boxes or is included as standard in Philips Professional TVs. The new CAM module gives a more cost effective and flexible option to the set top box, while offering an encryption option for legacy TVs and for professionals sets from manufacturers who don't have a DRM option.

The new VSecure CAM module will make its debut at the IBC Show (SMiT booth D86, Hall 1, September 13th -18th, https://show.ibc.org/) with general availability from mid-September.

Commenting on the new CAM module Robert Bartelds, Director of Product for Philips professional TVs, said: "This is a great example of a successful project that combines the skills of a number of companies who are each the best in their field. VSecure is already the standard for DRM in Europe, and the new CAM module will extend the system's reach and finally allow content in locations where DRMs were traditionally not available."

SOURCE SMiT

