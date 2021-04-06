Phillip Swan Named New Chief Go-To-Marketing Officer at Coterie

Launched in mid-2018, Coterie employs digital tools to make small business insurance fast and easy. Tweet this

"Building world-class insurance solutions requires a world-class team, working together to solve a real challenge in our industry," said David McFarland, CEO and co-founder of Coterie.

"Phillip's extensive start-up experience combined with his sales and marketing prowess will help Coterie strengthen partnerships, refine our growth strategy, and ultimately accelerate our expanding presence in the market."

"With the addition of Phillip, we're positioning ourselves to operationalize growth for scale," added Tim Metzner, chief strategy and growth officer and co-founder of Coterie. "We're focusing on executing as the best in the market and Phillip's expertise will take us to the next level as our growth continues to accelerate."

Swan has more than 23 years of senior management experience, with a focus on developing strategies for global sales, growth, strategic revenue and going to market. He has held numerous positions in the start-up space, focusing on driving market share and achieving sustainable growth.

"I have long-shared the Coterie team's passion for helping contribute resilience to solopreneurs, ultra-small and small business owners who are the lifeblood of any country's economy in terms of job creation and innovation," said Swan. "What excites me about Coterie is that the journey has just begun. I can be part of an amazing team united in supporting all small business owners with unique and compelling offers through our coterie of agents and partners who are committed to serving their clients well."

