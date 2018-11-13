Phillips 66 Company collaborates with Honda Developer Studio to offer in-vehicle fuel payment

HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is collaborating with Honda Developer Studio to develop in-vehicle fuel payment integration that allows Honda vehicle owners to reserve a pump and pay for fuel at Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco® branded locations through their in-dash infotainment system.

This new in-vehicle feature will allow drivers to find the nearest Phillips 66, 76 or Conoco station and pay at the pump from the comfort of their driver seat. Phillips 66 launched mobile pay in early 2018 and is rolling it out at all branded stations into 2019. To download the My Phillips 66 app with Mobile Pay for Apple devices click here, or for Google devices click here.

"We understand consumers want to fuel up, pay and quickly be on their way," said John Barbour, Manager of Payments and Card Services at Phillips 66. "Now consumers can use the Phillips 66 apps in Honda cars to pay for gas at the pump in a fast, friendly and seamless way."

"We know that Honda drivers value convenience, safety and security," said John Moon, Managing Director Strategic Partnerships, Honda Innovations. "We are excited about this solution as it will provide a fueling experience that meets these expectations head-on."

About U.S. Marketing at Phillips 66®, 76®, and Conoco®

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,500 outlets, its U.S. Marketing business supplies TOP TIER® Detergent Gasolines under the Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco® brands. For more information on Phillips 66, visit Phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

