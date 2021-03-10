Phillips 66 honors heroes of 2020 with $66,000 donation to Kansas City teachers

The brand's Live to the Full Heroes program takes place each year as part of the Phillips 66 Big 12 men's and women's basketball championships, the longest-running collegiate partnership in history.

"Phillips 66 has been a part of the Kansas City community for nearly a century," said Sarah Bolding, Senior Director, Brands at Phillips 66. "While we normally honor the efforts of people supporting their communities through basketball, this year we felt it was important to recognize teachers, who have persevered and continue to bring learning, joy and much-needed normalcy to kids every day."

According to a survey from the U.S. Department of Education, teachers spend an average of $500 of their own money every year on supplies for their classrooms. This need has only increased as they've helped their students create classrooms at home. To help fulfill teacher requests in Kansas City, Phillips 66 is working with DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit organization that helps connect teachers across America with donors to fund their classroom projects.

"Phillips 66 has already helped fund over 70 classroom requests in the Kansas City community that have impacted nearly 11,000 students, and there's still more to come," said Risa Ward, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at DonorsChoose. "We're proud to partner with the brand to help give teachers the tools they need to provide a great education for Kansas City students."

As part of the donation, Phillips 66 has begun fulfilling needs for books, gym equipment, distance learning materials, medicine balls and more. Teachers can create projects at DonorsChoose.org/Phillips66 now through March 14 and donations will be doubled while funds last.

About Phillips 66 Gas

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on social media.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, more than 4 million people and partners have contributed $1 billion to support 1.8 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.

Media Contact:

Emma Loude

Carmichael Lynch Relate for Phillips 66

[email protected]

SOURCE Phillips 66

Related Links

www.phillips66.com

