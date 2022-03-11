Phillips 66® Honors Teachers as Part of the Big 12 Basketball Championships

"According to a survey from the U.S. Department of Education, teachers spend an average of $500 of their own money every year on supplies. This need has only increased as they've helped their students adapt to the pressures the pandemic has caused the last two years," says Sunny Lopez, brand manager at Phillips 66. "We're proud to be able to support teachers and fulfill a few of the needs they have."

The Live to the Full Heroes program takes place each year as part of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.

Phillips 66 will be providing a generous 5x match to community donations for teachers in Kansas City, Lubbock or Amarillo metro-area schools while funds last. Teachers new to DonorsChoose can go to DonorsChoose.org/teachers to create an account. The list of cities eligible for funding include:

Kansas: Kansas City, Gardner, Independence, Lenexa, Merriam, Olathe, Overland Park, Shawnee, Stilwell, Blue Springs, Lees Summit, Gladstone, North Kansas City, Liberty

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball Championship is the longest-running collegiate relationship in history. As part of the relationship, Phillips 66 also makes an annual donation of $66,000 to the Big 12 Conference Classroom Champions Program.

