Phillips Pet Food & Supplies Appoints Board Chair Blaine Phillips CEO

Mr. Phillips was appointed Chairman of Phillips Pet Food & Supplies in November 2020 and was previously CEO of the company from 1981 to 2016. During his prior tenure as CEO, he built the business from a small family feed store into the largest national distributor of pet food and supplies.

"Blaine is a deeply respected industry veteran, an esteemed long-time leader of our company, and the ideal steward to move Phillips forward in our continued commitment to be the preferred service provider in pet specialty," said Sean F. Griffin, Phillips Pet Food & Supplies Board member. "Blaine will hit the ground running working with our capable management team and dedicated teammates to execute on Phillips' ongoing commitment to provide our vendors and customers with the products and services they need to grow their businesses."

Mr. Phillips stated, "When my grandfather opened a single store in 1938, his goal was to delight our customers and create a great place to work. It has been a pleasure to take part in the incredible transformation that has taken Phillips to where we are today, while keeping those same objectives at our core. The key to our success has always been the strength of our relationships with our customers, which is a testament to the talent, hard work, and dedication of Phillips employees at all levels. I look forward to again working together with our valued customers, vendors and employees, achieving more." He continued, "I also want to thank Todd for his years of tireless service to our company and I wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

Mr. Phillips will remain Chairman of Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, and he will focus on executing on the company's strategic priorities.

About Blaine Phillips

Blaine Phillips is the Chairman and CEO of Phillips Pet Food & Supplies. Mr. Phillips also served as CEO of the company from 1981 to 2016.

Mr. Phillips has over 35 years of industry experience with Phillips and is well respected by all industry brick and mortar retailers, e-commerce retailers, and pet food and supplies manufacturers. From 1995, Mr. Phillips and his team successfully integrated over 15 competitive distributors and regions into Phillips Pet Food & Supplies. A long-time industry leader, he has served as both Pet Industry Distributors Association president (2004-2006) and board member (1995-2008).

A native of Pennsylvania, Mr. Phillips holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Fort Lauderdale Business College.

About Sean F. Griffin

Sean F. Griffin is a member of the Board of Directors of Phillips Pet Food & Supplies. He is a veteran leader in the food distribution industry, most recently serving as CEO of Supervalu, Inc. and COO of United Natural Foods, Inc. until August 2020. He previously held a number of senior roles at United Natural Foods, including serving as COO from 2014-2018, prior to its acquisition of Supervalu. Mr. Griffin was previously on the Board of Phillips Pet Food & Supplies from 2016 to November 2020, and has also held various leadership positions with Performance Food Group, Sysco Corporation, U.S. Foodservice and Alliant Foodservice. Mr. Griffin holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

About Phillips Pet Food & Supplies

Phillips Pet Food & Supplies' business started as a single feed store in 1938 and now has 11 distribution centers with 5 cross-dock facilities strategically located across the United States. Phillips proudly serves the Pet Specialty Industry and is committed to providing customers with the products and services that will contribute to the growth and profitability of their businesses. The Company has more than 250 brand partners, over 14,000 retail customers and employs approximately 1,200 teammates. For more information, visit PhillipsPet.com.

Media Contact

Gladstone Place Partners

Lauren Odell/Max Dutcher

212-230-5930

SOURCE Phillips Pet Food & Supplies

Related Links

https://www.phillipspet.com

