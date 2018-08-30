POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips S. Peter, JD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as Lawyer and Businessman at Ridge Global LLC.

Phillips S. Peter serves as Senior Vice President of Ridge Global LLC with Tom Ridge former Secretary of Homeland Security. For two decades, Mr. Peter headed Reed Smith's Government Relations Group. His practice focused on handling legislative and regulatory matters before Congress, the Executive Branch of the federal government, and Administrative Agencies.





Mr. Peter's career highlights that "life doesn't move in a straight line." Attributing his success to being "conscientious and always ready to accept the risks and keeping my ego in gear (letting others get their fair share of the credit)," Mr. Peter states that it is "wonderful to be alive and I take pressure and stress in stride." When asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Mr. Peter states that you have to have "dedication, passion and like me, always strive for excellence."





Early in his career, Mr. Peter graduated with his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia where he received Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Virginia Law School.





In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Mr. Peter held numerous leadership roles in Washington, D.C., including: Vice President of the Federal City Council; Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the National Bank of Washington; Board of Trustees of Howard University; Board of Directors and Vice President of the Economic Club of Washington; President and Board of Directors and Honoree of Tudor Place National Historic Trust Property; Chairman and Board of Directors of Bryce Harlow Foundation; Chairman NAM Washington Representative Advisory Committee; Chairman Brookings Institution Washington Representative Advisory Committee; Vice-Chairman of Institute for Research On The Economics of Taxation; President and Board of Directors of the Carlton Club; Board of Governors of Business-Government Relations Council and more.





In recognition of his professional accolades, Mr. Peter's greatest accomplishment was at G.E. where he first served as Chief Counsel of G.E. Credit and then "transitioned to the consumer management side and generated a great deal of profits for G.E." He also was Vice President of Corporate Business Development and Corporate Vice President of Government Relations for G.E.





Mr. Peter dedicates this recognition to his wonderful wife, Jania J. Peter for her continuing love and support. Together, they have two children and three grandchildren.





When he is not working, Mr. Peter enjoys traveling all over the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.ridgeglobal.com/

