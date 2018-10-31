Phillips S. Peter, JD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips S. Peter, JD to be featured in the next edition of Inner Circle Executive Magazine of Who's Who.

Recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law, Mr. Peter is being acknowledged in recognition of his role as Lawyer and Businessman at Ridge Global LLC.

Phillips S. Peter, JD

Serving as Senior Vice President of Ridge Global LLC with Tom Ridge former Secretary of Homeland Security, for two decades, Mr. Peter headed Reed Smith's Government Relations Group. His practice focused on handling legislative and regulatory matters before Congress, the Executive Branch of the federal government, and Administrative Agencies.

Early in his career, Mr. Peter graduated with his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia where he received Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Virginia Law School.

To further advance his professional career, Mr. Peter has held numerous leadership roles in Washington, D.C., including: Vice President of the Federal City Council; Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the National Bank of Washington; Board of Trustees of Howard University; Board of Directors and Vice President of the Economic Club of Washington.

In recognition of his professional achievements, Mr. Peter's greatest triumph was at G.E. where he first served as Chief Counsel of G.E. Credit and then "transitioned to the consumer management side and with his team generated a great deal of profit for G.E."

Mr. Peter dedicates this recognition to his wonderful wife, Jania J. Peter for her continuing love and support. Together, they have two children and three grandchildren.

When he is not working, Mr. Peter enjoys traveling all over the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.ridgeglobal.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

