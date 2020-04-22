Philly Ad Agency Think-Traffic Launches Social Media Campaign To Help Save Philly Restaurants

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Philadelphia advertising agency has launched a creative social media campaign to help build business for local restaurants struggling during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Think-Traffic, a full-service agency, with a special division specializing in restaurants, gaming & hospitality started the campaign called "Philly Restaurant Drive" on their agency Instagram.

The "First Drive" includes the neighborhoods of Rittenhouse and Queen Village with over 20 restaurants. Restaurants in different neighborhoods will be selected in subsequent "Drives" and $500 in gift cards will be awarded during each promotional period. Drive 1 winners will be announced on May 1st via Instagram at instagram.com/think_traffic .

Kate Talamo, president of Think-Traffic and self-proclaimed foodie, said, "We work with clients from restaurants and hospitality organizations every day. These owners and employees have become like family and we feel the hardships they are facing right now. We felt we had to do something to help them and we know that Philadelphians love their local restaurants and are also looking for ways to help. We want them all to survive. With 'Philly Restaurant Drive' we are providing a fun way for them to help do just that."

Each promotional period participants can win one of five $100 gift cards to a restaurant of their choosing by submitting receipts via direct message or email for their takeout, delivery meals, or gift card purchases from three of the listed neighborhood eateries.

Those interested in actively supporting local eateries are asked to sponsor a neighborhood or donate a gift card prize purchased from a local restaurant. More information is available at think-traffic.com/restaurant or on the Instagram account. #PHLRestDrive #SavePhillyEats #SupportLocal.

Staff selected the restaurants for the first promotional period but they are asking local eateries to apply for participation for future "Drives" by direct messaging on Instagram or emailing the agency.

ABOUT THINK-TRAFFIC

Philadelphia-based ad agency Think-Traffic, which also has offices in LA, is an independent, creative collaborative with a strong technology orientation. The experienced staff includes technologists, social media experts and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2015, Think-Traffic specializes in food, retail, hospitality, gaming and shopper marketing—serving clients such as, Moet Hennessy, CVS, Bayer, VSBLTY and Saladworks. The agency also provides marketing and advertising counsel for local companies such as ShopRite, Sweet Charlie's, and Philly Food Rescue.

