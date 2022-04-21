Philly Teacher and Creator of LookPrior Inc Inspires Students to Find Their American Dream

SICKLERVILLE, N.J., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American dream still shines, even in 2022. In the Kensington section of Philadelphia, one of the poorest in the city, there's a small school for students who have dropped out and need a second chance. If you saw the building, you probably wouldn't even think that it was a school– just some offices maybe. One of its science teachers is Joseph Hyacinthe. Hyacinthe grew up in Haiti and his parents struggled to provide the best possible life for their family. Even as a kid, Hyacinthe always wanted to own his own business. He would use scrap metal to build cars, and take apart electronics to see how they worked. In elementary school, he built little toys to sell to other kids. Hyacinthe's father passed away when he was 16, and it was then that his mother decided to take their family and immigrate to the United States.

After only a year in American schools, Hyacinthe was accepted into the University of Florida. There, he reignited his passion for engineering and entrepreneurship. He experimented with a few businesses, including a successful classified ads web page called LookPrior.

Hyacinthe has taken the success from his experiment and has turned it into LookPrior Marketplace. LookPrior Marketplace brings a much-needed jolt to the online classified ads and marketplace sector. It allows users to upload videos, not just images, of what they are selling, so buyers can get a true sense of what's for sale. Similarly, video allows contractors, painters, and other service providers a chance to showcase their talents. With customizable sales plans for small to mid-sized businesses, a mobile app, a web option, and a host of other features, LookPrior Marketplace is a dynamic classified ads marketplace. Haitian culture stresses discipline and dedication, so that you can transform into the best version of yourself. It's how Hyacinthe was raised, and it's how he runs his business.

It's also how he teaches science. His students know that he expects a lot, but they also come to learn that it is because he sees greatness in them. He teaches academics, but he also teaches ideas much bigger than that. He tries to impart the curiosity and steadfastness that has allowed him to pursue his American dream. His hope? That one day his students do the same.

