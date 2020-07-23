Philly's Hometown Bank Soars: Firstrust Bank Becomes The Official Bank Of The Philadelphia Eagles

"No matter what this season has in store for us, one thing is certain…Eagles fans are quintessentially Philadelphia – fiercely loyal, tenacious, and determined with a competitive urgency. And, they deserve a bank as passionate about their city and team as they are. Firstrust is that bank. We can help fans tackle a challenge, achieve a goal and ultimately fulfill their dreams, just like the Eagles do," said Richard J. Green, Chairman and CEO of Firstrust Bank. "As a family-owned commercial bank with roots in Philadelphia, our mission has always been to cultivate prosperity for the communities we serve. That's why we're thrilled to partner with the Eagles and offer exciting new community programs, banking products and services, and so much more."

As the Official Bank of the Philadelphia Eagles, Firstrust will provide commercial banking services to the organization and will also launch a new line of Eagles-themed banking products, including Eagles checking accounts with debit cards featuring the team's logo, to give passionate fans across the region a way to engage with their team as they manage their money any time, any place and on any device.

"We are excited to team up with Firstrust Bank, our Hometown Bank, that has proudly served the Philadelphia region for more than 85 years," said Don Smolenski, Philadelphia Eagles President. "Our comprehensive relationship with Firstrust will extend throughout our community with new and creative Eagles experiences and banking products, and an investment in our youth through an in-school financial literacy program."

Fans will see Firstrust Bank's presence on game day as an infill sign of the bank's logo will be added to the stadium's skyline. The Touchdown Club, a private lounge for season ticket members, will be renovated and transformed into the "Firstrust Bank Club" for the 2021 season.

Leading up to kickoff in 2020, Firstrust will sponsor a new in-game promotion called "Take it to the House", a home mortgage giveaway in which Firstrust will pay off the mortgage of one lucky winner if an Eagles player returns a kickoff or punt return for a touchdown during any regular season home game.

Off the field, Firstrust and the Eagles will present a financial literacy program for high school students across the region beginning in the Fall of 2021. The program's curriculum will teach students how to acquire the knowledge necessary to make wise financial choices as young adults. This program launches at a time when Pennsylvania ranks highest in the nation for student debt.

In addition to the Philadelphia born-and-bred partnership, Firstrust Bank and the Green Family Foundation have generously pledged more than $1 million to the Eagles Autism Foundation. Firstrust Bank is an Official Partner of the Eagles Autism Challenge and the Presenting Sponsor of the Eagles Radiothon. The Eagles Autism Challenge is the team's signature fundraising event championed by Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie that has raised more than $9 million for cutting-edge autism research and care since 2018. The Eagles Radiothon, a two-day event annually hosted by SportsRadio 94WIP, raises funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation by auctioning off exclusive experience prizes featuring Eagles players and 94WIP personalities.

About Firstrust Bank

Founded in 1934, with current assets of $4.5 billion, Firstrust Bank is the region's largest family-owned financial institution, one of the region's largest and strongest full-service commercial banks, and one of the most consistently top-performing banks in the Nation. Founded by Samuel A. Green, who began the business in his mother's kitchen in South Philadelphia, Firstrust is currently in its third generation of family ownership, operating as Philadelphia's hometown bank for more than 85 years. Firstrust offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. In commercial banking, Firstrust Bank provides a wide variety of solutions, including commercial real estate finance, business banking, asset-backed lending, deposit and treasury management services. Firstrust Bank meets the need of its consumer customers by offering a full range of deposit, lending, and residential mortgage products. Firstrust is a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender, is a Top Workplaces employer, and serves its customers through 19 branch banking offices located in Southeastern PA, Cherry Hill, NJ, and Towson, MD (coming soon). For more information, visit firstrust.com or call 800-220-BANK. Member FDIC.

About Green Family Foundation

The Green Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established by Daniel B. and Florence E. Green, Firstrust Bank's founder's son and daughter-in-law. The Foundation was established in honor of their family, and in appreciation of the impact the bank has had in the community. Daniel, who was the past President and CEO of the bank, remains Chairman Emeritus. Dan's son, Richard J. Green, Firstrust Bank's CEO and Chairman of the Board, continues the philanthropic work of the Foundation as its Trustee. The Green Family Foundation is dedicated to cultivating and investing in the innovative and impactful solutions that will enable individuals to thrive, and communities to flourish, in order to realize their full potential.

