Philos Project Urges Pastors to Shine a Light on Antisemitism

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Advent season the Philos Project is urging Christian pastors across the country to include a message of compassion and tolerance and shine a light on the darkness of antisemitism as they take to the pulpit on December 18th. Their outreach is part of a larger effort called Shine A Light, launched in December 2021, as a way for organizations, companies, communities, and individuals to unite in combating antisemitism in all its forms.

Drawing inspiration from the story of Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, Shine A Light encourages everyone to speak up about antisemitism and unite in the message that one single light can dispel darkness and hatred. This coming Sunday, the first day of Chanukah and the last of the Advent season, as congregants light candles, Philos invites pastors to connect that message to the life of Christ, the light of the world.

"Christ called his followers love one another (John 73:34) and to help those who are oppressed (Psalm 82:3)," said Luke Moon, Deputy Director of the Philos Project, adding, "the need to fulfill that divine charter is only growing as instances of Jew hatred and violence born of bigotry increase."

Last year, the Anti-Defamation League reported that antisemitic attacks had increased 34% nationwide, averaging more than seven per day. 2022 has continued to see a record high number of attacks.

Moon, who also serves as the director of the Philos Action League, insists, "The Christian community has a responsibility to combat the epidemic of anti-Semitism, and the time to fulfill that responsibility is now. If we ignore antisemitism, we only grant society a broader license to hate."

To aid pastors who might answer their call to action to stand in friendship and solidarity with Jewish friends and neighbors, the Philos Project provided sermon notes and other resources tailored to the faith traditions of Christian denominations.

About

The Philos Action League, an initiative of the Philos Project, is a membership community of Christians who are committed to showing up, physically, in solidarity and friendship with the Jewish community when an act of antisemitism happens.

