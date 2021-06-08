PHILOSOPHER, a New Engaging Board Game Designed for Players to Have Fun and Know Each Other Better, Has Launched on Kickstarter

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiral 55 Games announces the launch of a Kickstarter campaign designed for players to have fun while enhancing the human experience and creating deeper relationships. During the holidays amid spending time with friends and family playing games and discussing life, the idea of the PHILOSOPHER game was born. Spiritually minded Kansas City serial entrepreneur Loni Louise Bernard had an idea. "I woke up three days before Christmas with the epiphany of this PHILOSOPHER game," the intuitive creative multiple business owner Bernard said. "It was like it was channeled to me."

PHILOSOPHER creator and Kansas City serial entrepreneur Loni Louise Bernard hopes her new game will give players a chance to be their authentic self, to make relationships and gatherings more meaningful, and to honor each other.

In the game, players discuss viewpoints with family and friends and go beyond the surface to know each other better. PHILOSOPHER is made for 1-25 players ages 14+. Each game shifts as players evolve and grow their life philosophies. The dynamic of the group will mold the trajectory of the game. It is not all serious. There are booster decks (topics) on pop culture, relationships and more. As Bernard puts it, "Life is more than just winning!"

Everyone can be a part of bringing this game to the world. In exchange for pledging to the project, backers can gain access to a variety of rewards including limited first-edition PHILOSOPHER games, and more. Join the Kickstarter campaign for as little as $30 underway now through June 25, 2021.

ABOUT SPIRAL 55 GAMES

Spiral 55 Games is a revolutionary game company that is not just about gaming but about creating experiences. The company's mission is to create gaming concepts that enhance the human experience. Creator Loni Louise Bernard has one goal in mind — to make the world a better place. She is an entrepreneur and loves playing games with friends and family. Spiral 55 Games brings many of Loni's passions into one place. https://spiral55games.com/

