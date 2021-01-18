Philosopher Morten Albæk joins SGL TransGroup's Advisory Council

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and CEO of Voluntās, one of the fastest-growing Nordic consultancies, Morten Albæk, joins the newly formed Advisory Council as advisor to the CEO Allan Melgaard and the Board led by Tom Gartland, Executive Chairman.

Morten Albæk is a philosopher, business executive, bestselling author, and international public speaker. The American marketing organization `The Internationalist' ranked him among `The 20 most Inspiring Marketers of the First 20 Years of the 21st Century' (2020) and Fast Company selected him as one of the 1.000 most creative business-people in the world (2014). "We are thrilled to have an international capacity like Morten Albæk joining our Advisory Council. Morten is a widely recognized philosopher, businessman, and bestselling author who is already an valued advisor and collaborator, and we are delighted to draw even further on Morten's competencies to contribute to SGL TransGroup's journey towards becoming the world's most humane and purpose-driven logistics company" says Allan Melgaard, Global CEO.

"I am extremely grateful to get the opportunity and the trust to become part of the Advisory Council of SGL TransGroup - a company that I already know well. In an industry usually dominated by competition based on price-point and delivery time, SGL TransGroup sets itself apart from the competitors when it comes to its human approach to doing business, which I have felt clearly ever since the first time I set foot in the company" says Morten Albæk.

For additional information, please contact:

Allan Melgaard, Global CEO

+45 3248 0045

[email protected]

