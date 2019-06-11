PhiNetworks and Topgolf Entertainment Partner Together to Develop Phigolf WGT Edition

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PhiNetworks announced a collaboration with sports entertainment leader Topgolf to introduce Phigolf WGT Edition. This collaboration combines World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf's photorealistic graphics and life-like golf simulation with Phigolf's ability to capture and analyze the physical motion of playing golf. Phigolf WGT Edition takes the immersive game experience of WGT to the next level, making some of the most iconic courses in the world available for players to experience with their own golf swing – including Bandon Dunes, Pinehurst No. 2 and Wolf Creek. Picked by Golf Digest to be one of the coolest products at the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show, this state-of-the-art, 9-axis club sensor attaches to any real golf club or to the compact, smart Phigolf swing stick and allows users to play virtual golf in their home, office, hotel room or wherever they are.

Young Hun Kim, CEO of PhiNetworks, is excited to deliver this groundbreaking technology to the WGT game platform stating, "We know golfers will love this, and being able to use their own swing will add to the sensation that they're really playing on the greatest courses on the planet." Mr. Kim adds, "The Phigolf integration with WGT is what we think many users have been looking for in terms of accessibility, not just in price but in usage. For a simulator system, it's very compact and portable, so you can play it almost anywhere."

WGT by Topgolf has been downloaded, played and loved by more than 20 million virtual golfers across the globe. Integrating WGT with the Phigolf sensor technology provides an innovative and accessible simulator experience, allowing golfers and non-golfers alike to play anywhere with anyone. Casting the mobile display to a big screen makes the game experience even more immersive, especially when playing with friends. Second Chance Ltd. will be the global distributor for Phigolf WGT Edition and will partner with leading global retailers to ensure this innovative golf game simulator is available to players across the globe.

Appealing to players who want to experience simulated golf, this virtual golf game will become a platform for growing the game of golf as well as developing new fans along the way.

About PhiNetworks

In 2013, PhiNetworks sought to make practicing golf more fun. The first prototype of this multi-platform (TV, tablet, smartphone) golf game simulation took over 4 years to produce. In the process, not only did we create our own unique swing analysis algorithm, we also built an interactive and realistic golf game from the ground up. Our mission is to improve a player's skill level by increased practice, improve health by increasing physical activity and make an impact in all sports to create worldwide opportunities.

About Second Chance Ltd.

Second Chance Ltd is a global distributor based in the UK with 31 years of golf and sports experience. Second Chance has long-standing and established relationships with key global retailers. This partnership adds to its portfolio of best-in-class connected sports products and brands. As experts in the golf technology market, Second Chance is positioned to understand the huge potential for this new product.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is a global sports entertainment community creating great times for all. With a worldwide fan base of nearly 100 million, Topgolf prides itself on its special blend of technology, entertainment, food & beverage, and the inherent good that can be accomplished when people from all walks of life come together.

The original brand expression of this togetherness is the Topgolf venue. These multi-level complexes feature high-tech golf balls and gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a renowned menu, hand-crafted cocktails, corporate and social event spaces, music and more. The 54 U.S. venues, including four international venues, entertain more than 17 million Guests annually.

Beyond the venues, Topgolf fits seamlessly into the lives of our engaged community with emerging brands such as Topgolf Swing Suite, a luxury simulator experience; Toptracer, real-time golf ball tracking as seen on TV; Toptracer Range, bringing the tracing technology to driving ranges around the world; and World Golf Tour (WGT), the world's largest digital golf audience. As a growing lifestyle brand, Topgolf has also launched new ways to engage and delight our Guests through original content series, pop up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, and through our Nashville concert hall, The Cowan.

Press Contact:

Sean Park

Media Relations

PhiNetworks

sean.park@phigolf.com

Find out more and shop at: www.phigolfwgt.com

Watch the newly released video for Phigolf WGT Edition at: https://youtu.be/bphVydLnwMg

