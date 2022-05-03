Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Trial-In-Progress Poster at ASCO 2022

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, announced today that it will present a trial-in-progress poster at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, which is being held June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, IL. ASCO is the largest cancer meeting in the world, bringing together thousands of cancer experts from academia, industry, patient advocacy and policy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786567/Phio_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

Poster Details are as follows:

Title: A First-in-Human, Phase 1b Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Anti-Tumor Activity of Neoadjuvant Use of PH-762 Administered Intratumorally in Subjects with Advanced Melanoma Author: Professor Caroline Robert, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Dermatology Unit at Gustave Roussy and co-director of the Melanoma Research Unit at INSERM 981 Paris-Sud University Abstract Number: TPS9608 Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers Date and Time: June 6, 2022 at 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. Central Time





About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL platform with utility in immune cells and the tumor microenvironment. The Company's goal is to develop powerful INTASYL therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

Contact Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

SOURCE Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.