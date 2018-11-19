Phio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Tumor Targeted Lymphocytes Summit in Boston on December 13

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA®) therapeutic platform, announced that Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn, President and Chief Operating Officer, will give a presentation at the Tumor Targeted Lymphocytes Summit being held at the Hilton Boston Back Bay in Boston on December 11-13.

Dr. Dispersyn's presentation, titled "Therapeutic Enhancement of TILs with Self-Delivering RNAi through Targeted Gene Silencing," will take place at 12:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 13. He will present an overview on the use of RNAi to improve the immunobiology of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and other immune effector cells, how its use compares to other approaches in Adoptive Cell Therapies (ACT), and considerations for clinical and commercial applicability.

Dr. Dispersyn's presentation will be available under the "Investors – Events and Presentations" section of the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com, approximately one hour following the presentation.

The Tumor Targeted Lymphocytes Summit is focused on the topic of optimizing the clinical translation of TILs and endogenous T cells to improve the efficacy of ACT.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA®) therapeutic platform. The Company's discovery and research efforts are focused on developing sd-rxRNA therapeutic compounds to be used in the context of adoptive cell transfer by targeting checkpoints or other gene targets, or to be used in immunotherapy following intratumoral injection. We aim to maximize the power of our sd-rxRNA therapeutic compounds by weaponizing therapeutic immune effector cells to attack cancer, and to make tumors more susceptible to such attacks, and ultimately provide patients battling cancers with a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

