Phire Group Named a 2020 Forbes Small Giant: One of America's Best Small Companies

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phire Group , a brand definition and activation consultancy based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was recently named one of 25 Forbes Small Giants.

The Forbes Small Giants winners are selected through a partnership between Forbes Magazine and the Small Giants Community. The honor is awarded to companies with a commitment to being the best at what they do, providing stellar service to customers, offering employees fulfilling, rewarding work, and being vital members of their communities.

"We have created our company to embody the Small Giants philosophy," says Phire Group's Principal, Jim Hume. "We value expertise over runaway growth, deep relationships over endlessly chasing new business, and purpose over profits."

Self-described as the "Anti-Agency Agency," Phire Group's philosophy has led to steady, sustainable growth, and a culture that has been recognized for its creativity, transparency, and entrepreneurial spirit. "Marketing is one of the most dynamic, rapidly changing industries. Therefore, our team is full of problem solvers, valuing curiosity, a growth mindset, and a desire to solve complex challenges over typical agency thinking," states Hume. "This results in delivering smart, breakthrough solutions for our clients, leading to relationships that last years, and in some cases, more than a decade."

"This is an incredible honor for us, and we're humbled to be on a list with such remarkable organizations. These are companies that are simply doing things the right way. We're incredibly grateful to be recognized to be among them."

About Phire Group

Phire Group is a brand definition + activation company. Through deep research, culture-deep inspiration, bold creativity, precision execution, and ongoing measurement, they create breakthrough, sustainable brands that spark authentically and are free to spread wildly. Clients include Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces, Accident Fund Insurance, PGT Windows + Doors, Cooper Tire, Leelanau Cellars, Chem-Trend, The University of Michigan, Lake Trust Credit Union, UMS, plus several local organizations, non-profits, and more. Additional information is available at phiregroup.com.

