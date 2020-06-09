PHL COVID-19 Fund Opens New Grant Application for Nonprofits

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PHL COVID-19 Fund announced today that it will be accepting new grant applications for a three-day period beginning on Wednesday, June 10. Nonprofits with specific needs pertaining to their transitions to recovery will be eligible to apply for a PHL COVID-19 Fund Community Reopening Grant.

To date, the Fund, led by the Philadelphia Foundation and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey (UWGPSNJ), has secured $17.3 million in gifts and pledges and granted more than $15 million to close to 500 nonprofits. In its effort to rapidly deploy aid, the Fund is inviting new applicants, past grantees and nonprofits whose applications for funding were previously declined to apply.

This seventh round of grants will support social safety-net organizations providing the infrastructure to enable individuals to safely return to work. Grants will support the expenses of community organizations that are reopening or expanding programming, such as increasing staff, expanding available space, adding facility cleanings, and purchasing supplies to keep people safe.

"The PHL COVID-19 Fund has helped nonprofits persevere through an unprecedented 12 weeks," said Pedro A. Ramos, President & CEO of Philadelphia Foundation. "There is another unprecedented challenge ahead of us as the region attempts to reopen safely and find its new normal. We cannot forget how essential the nonprofits and their services remain as we transition to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"As reopening begins and the conversation transitions from relief to recovery, we're seeing new needs emerge, underscoring the need to be nimble and responsive to this ever-evolving crisis," said Bill Golderer, President & CEO of UWGPSNJ. "With the reopening comes both excitement and anxiety. We know community organizations are working hard to meet the moment but need additional funding to help our neighbors through this transition."

The Fund will accept applications from 501(c)(3) organizations in the Greater Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey region with a successful track record of serving at-risk populations who are experiencing the negative health and economic effects of COVID-19. Priority will be given to organizations that are currently serving communities of color, and other vulnerable populations. A complete list will be provided in the application.



Nonprofits can submit requests for funding on the PHLCOVID19Fund.org website, beginning at 8:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 10. Applications will close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12. Grant awards will be announced no later than June 30. Nonprofits may email [email protected] with specific questions pertaining to the application process.

The Fund currently totals $17.3 million in pledges and contributions from more than 8,000 donors -- individuals, families, foundations, businesses, and institutions. Individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the PHL COVID-19 Fund via www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org.



