PHL COVID-19 Fund Provides Rapid Response to Community: $7.3M Distributed to Nearly 200 Nonprofits in Three Weeks

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PHL COVID-19 Fund today announced its third round of grants, totaling more than $2.5 million to 72 non-profit organizations serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. The Fund, launched on March 19 and led by the Philadelphia Foundation and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, has secured $14.5 million in gifts and pledges, and granted more than $7.3 million to 195 non-profit organizations providing vital services to individuals facing the wide-ranging and urgent consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

Non-profit organizations such as SOWN and the Bristol Township Senior Center, are receiving grants this week of $30,000 and $27,000 respectively and working diligently to provide life-sustaining services to older adults in their communities. According to the CDC, older adults (65+) are at a disproportionately higher risk for severe illness when it comes to COVID-19.

Serving an already socially isolated population, non-profit senior service providers like Bristol Township Senior Center, which is headquartered in Bucks County, are trying to help older adults maintain access to food, vital information, healthcare services and essential medications.

Part of the funds the senior center receives will be used to expand its virtual programs and engagement of clients online. "We are here to fight social isolation and the negative health effects of social isolation that older adults experience, especially under current social distancing conditions," said Bonnie Worth, Director.

"We know that social distancing is necessary to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but what is often overlooked is how the act of social distancing can further isolate an already vulnerable population like older adults," said Pedro Ramos, President & CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. "Supporting nonprofits in the senior services sector sends a clear message: your neighbors see you, and we are here for you."

In Philadelphia, half of the low-income older adults the SOWN organization serves live alone and an astonishing 64 percent of those individuals (who are in 60+ demographic) report depression or other mental health symptoms. Another subset of the older adult population the network assists are the grandparent-led households who, on top of their own needs, are trying to support the emotional, academic and social needs of youth. The population SOWN serves is 66% African American; almost 100% of its clients are low-income, and most of the older adults have multiple chronic illnesses/disabilities. SOWN currently serves 70 grandparents, ranging in age from 54 to 94 years old, who are full-time caregivers raising 105 children living throughout Philadelphia.

"It takes a village," said Marypat Tracy, LCSW, Interim Executive Director. "SOWN offers a very grateful thank you to the PHL COVID-19 Fund for ensuring that the most vulnerable members of our village, the elderly and their families, receive assistance during this devastating pandemic."

"We hear so much about how vulnerable our senior population is to COVID-19, and in many cases those same older adults are finding themselves as the primary caretakers for young children," said Bill Golderer. "Many are overwhelmed with juggling their own health concerns while supporting and educating their grandchildren in a socially-distanced world. This third round of grants will help older adults maintain access to critical resources and stay connected to community.

The PHL COVID-19 Fund prioritizes supporting people who are hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, such as seniors, people experiencing homelessness, those with disabilities, low-income residents without health insurance, people with substance abuse disorder and survivors of abuse.

The complete list of grantees for the third round of funding can be found below and is available at www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org . For more information and updates, follow the fund on Twitter at twitter.com/phlcovid19fund .

The Fund currently totals more than $14.5 million in pledges and contributions, including close to 4,000 online donors and dozens of other individuals, families, foundations, businesses, and institutions. Individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the PHL COVID-19 Fund via www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org .

PHL COVID-19 FUND GRANTEES: APRIL 23, 2020

Organizations that received funding in this round are:

Access Services $50,000 ACHIEVEability $50,000 Associated Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired $25,000 AtlantiCare Foundation $27,000 Barber National Institute $50,000 Bethesda Project $50,000 Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region $50,000 Bringing Hope Home $30,000 Bristol Twp. Senior Center $27,000 Bucks County Opportunity Council $50,000 Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia $50,000 Camp Dreamcatcher, Inc. $10,000 Campaign for Working Families Inc. $50,000 Catholic Partnership Schools $50,000 Ceiba $25,000 Center for Employment Opportunities - Philadelphia $50,000 Christian Caring Center-Pemberton, Inc $50,000 Collective Success Network $2,500 College Possible Philadelphia $25,000 Community College of Philadelphia Foundation $50,000 Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School $15,000 Deer Meadows Home Health and Support Services LLC $5,000 Drexel Neumann Academy $30,000 Drexel University - 11th Street Health Center, St. Christopher's Hospital $50,000 Family Promise of Southwest New Jersey $20,000 Family Service of Chester County $10,000 Germantown Life Enrichment Center $50,000 Health Quality Partners $50,000 Help Hope Live $50,000 HELP USA $20,000 Home of the Sparrow $5,000 Hopeworks Camden $30,000 Human Services, Inc. $15,000 Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties $50,000 Jewish Relief Agency $50,000 KenCrest Services $50,000 Laurel House $50,000 Legacy Treatment Services $45,000 Legal Clinic for the Disabled $20,000 Masjidullah $48,000 Mastery Charter Schools Foundation $50,000 Mazzoni Center $50,000 Mothers in Charge $50,000 Mt. Vernon Manor CDC $15,000 Narberth Ambulance $11,000 New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia $38,000 North Light Community Center $30,000 Northeast First Aid Corps $47,000 One House at a Time $15,000 Orion Communities $46,000 PATH (People Acting To Help), Inc. $50,000 Philadelphia Mental Health Center $50,000 Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities $15,000 Prevent Child Abuse-New Jersey Chapter, Inc. $7,000 Quest Therapeutic Services, Inc. $7,500 Ralston House, DBA Ralston Center, Ralston My Way $41,000 Raymond and Miriam Klein JCC (DBA KleinLife) $50,000 Roxborough Presbyterian Church $50,000 SeniorLAW Center $50,000 St. Christopher's Foundation for Children $30,000 SOWN $30,000 Team IMPACT $50,000 The Bridge $10,000 The Community Action of Development Commission $10,000 The Graduate! Network $47,000 The Puerto Rican Action Committee of Southern New Jersey $50,000 Uptown Entertainment and Development Corporation $11,000 UrbanPromise Ministries Community Development, Inc. $22,000 Veterans Multi-Service Center $50,000 VietLead $50,000 Women Against Abuse, Inc. $50,000 YoungMoms $5,000

About Philadelphia Foundation

Founded in 1918, Philadelphia Foundation strengthens the economic, social and civic vitality of Greater Philadelphia. Philadelphia Foundation grows effective philanthropic investment, connects individuals and institutions across sectors and geography, and advances civic initiatives through partnerships and collaboration. A publicly supported foundation, the Philadelphia Foundation manages more than 1,000 charitable funds established by its donors and makes over 1,000 grants and scholarship awards each year. To learn more, visit philafound.org.

About United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey

United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, serving communities in Pennsylvania's Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, and New Jersey's Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Cumberland counties, is part of a national network of more than 1,300 locally governed organizations that work to create lasting positive changes in communities and in people's lives. United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. In Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, United Way fights for youth success and family stability because we LIVE UNITED against intergenerational poverty. For more information about United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey visit www.UnitedForImpact.org .

Contacts:

For Philadelphia Foundation: Melissa Fordyce, 856-430-4661, [email protected]

For United Way: Abby Douglas, 330-208-5554, [email protected]

To Make A Gift: www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org

SOURCE Philadelphia Foundation and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey

Related Links

http://www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org

