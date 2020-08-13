Phoenix American Financial Services Announces New Client Valeo Groupe

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. ("Phoenix") is pleased to announce its new client partnership with investment management firm Valeo Groupe Americas, LLC ("Valeo"). Phoenix will support Valeo with its industry leading investor services platform featuring the STAR-XMS shareholder management / transfer agent system as well as integrated fund accounting services. Valeo Groupe will benefit from Phoenix American's combination of advanced technology, focus on customer service and long experience with the unique operational requirements of real estate investment funds.

Valeo Groupe Americas

Based in Charlotte, NC, Valeo Groupe Americas is a vertically integrated investment management firm specializing in the acquisition, development and management of housing communities in the student and senior niche markets. Epoch Student Living, the company's flagship student brand, consists of cottages, townhomes and brownstones with amenity-rich spaces and dynamic student communities that celebrate the journey of every college student. Vineyard Communities, Valeo's signature senior brand features intimate gathering areas and adventurous programming that focuses on mind, body and soul, and celebrates the seasonality of life. Valeo Groupe Americas is a division of Valeo Groupe, which offers multinational interests in student and senior living communities.

As alternative real estate investment funds continue to grow in diversity and sophistication and with increasing demands from investors and regulators, advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors. Phoenix American has combined the most advanced systems and efficient back office processes in alternative investments since its origins as a fund sponsor in 1972. Phoenix's industry leading STAR-XMS investor management / transfer agent system and the company's integrated fund accounting capabilities are the product of direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as an administrator for alternative investment funds.

"We are pleased to work with a dynamic firm such as Phoenix who takes our client's needs seriously and contributes to our investment program," said Seth W. Pesek, Valeo Groupe's CFO.

"Valeo Groupe is an innovative real estate fund sponsor committed to controlling asset quality, reducing costs, increasing delivery speed, improving operating efficiency and driving value for stakeholders; precisely the ideals Phoenix brings to our fund administration services," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President, Operations at Phoenix American. "We look forward to supporting Valeo Groupe in what we know will be their impressive growth in the years to come."

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides back office outsourcing, fund administration services and sales and marketing reporting services to fund companies in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American aircraft group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Limited, provides managing agent services for asset backed securitizations (ABS) in the commercial aircraft and aircraft engine leasing industry. The Company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American Sales Focus Solutions. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Media contact:

David Fisher

[email protected]

(310) 621-7822

SOURCE Phoenix American Financial Services