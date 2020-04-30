Phoenix American Financial Services Inc. Announces the Hiring of Tony Olivo as Vice President of Sales

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Financial Services Inc. (Phoenix) announced today that the company has hired Tony Olivo as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Olivo will be responsible for implementing the company's sales strategy, developing and maintaining an expanded client base for the fund accounting, investor services, back office outsourcing and technology solutions Phoenix provides to alternative investment funds.

Mr. Olivo brings to Phoenix American fourteen years of industry experience, over ten of which were with Phoenix American. He began his financial services career at Phoenix in 2006 as an investor services representative. He served in operations with the company for four years amassing a comprehensive knowledge of back office operations for alternative investment funds and working extensively with Phoenix's proprietary STAR-XMS fund administration system. Having risen to the level of Senior Account Manager, Mr. Olivo transitioned to Director of Business Development in 2010 and served in that role for seven years. Since 2017, Mr. Olivo has worked with PEF Services as Director of Business Development. He returns to Phoenix American as Vice President of Sales.

With the growing sophistication of alternative investment funds and the increased need for advanced and integrated operational solutions, Mr. Olivo has chosen to return to Phoenix to direct his considerable sales expertise to the promotion of Phoenix American's fund services platform which incorporates transfer agent and investor services, administration, fund accounting, tax reporting, investor web portal and end-to-end back office outsourcing solutions.

"Phoenix American has been an established leader in the direct investment industry for decades," says Mr. Olivo. "I'm excited to be part of the growth the firm is poised to experience in the coming years."

"We are delighted to have Tony back at Phoenix," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President, Operations for Phoenix. "He has comprehensive knowledge of our operational processes and no one can better describe and demonstrate to our prospective clients the unmatched capabilities of STAR-XMS."

Phoenix American Financial Services provides full-service fund administration, accounting, transfer agent and investor services as well as sales and marketing reporting to fund companies in the alternative investment industry. The PAFS aircraft group provides administration and accounting services for securitizations specializing in the commercial aviation leasing industry. The company is a subsidiary of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions, providers of the cloud-based MARS CRM, Sales and Marketing Reporting and Compliance Management solutions for banks, insurance companies, asset management firms and other financial service organizations. Phoenix American Incorporated was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.



