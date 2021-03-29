Phoenix American Releases White Paper on 1031/DST Trends with Insights from Key Industry Experts and Sponsors

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American, a full-service fund administration provider for alternative investment funds including DSTs, has published a new white paper examining the history, evolution and prospects for like-kind exchange investments on the 100th anniversary of the creation of the tax provision that made such exchanges possible. 1031 Turns 100: Industry Insights on the DST Market analyzes the development of the Delaware Statutory Trust, the investors and sponsors involved in these investment programs and offers perspectives from key industry participants.

Featuring insights from Mountain Dell Consulting, Institute of Portfolio Alternatives, Inland Private Capital Corporation, Capital Square, Passco Companies and R.A. Stanger

The paper draws on Phoenix American's observations as a fund administration provider, market data provided by Mountain Dell Consulting and contributions provided by Capital Square Realty Advisors, Inland Private Real Estate, Passco Companies and the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA).

Top takeaways from the report include an analysis of the performance of DSTs during the Covid-19 pandemic, how it compares to that of Tenancy-in-Common (TIC) investments during the Great Recession and what it indicates about the durability of the DST during economic downturns.

The Typical DST Investor profiles the average participant currently exchanging into a DST and how that profile differs from popular perception.

"Our clients are enjoying a lot of success with DSTs," said Ned Montenecourt, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer for Phoenix American. "We're happy to be able to share some of the perspective we've gained on this dynamic corner of the investment landscape."

