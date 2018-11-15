Phoenix Children's Earns National Award for Quality

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Phoenix Children's Hospital was named a Top Children's Hospital by The Leapfrog Group for the fourth time. Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is awarded by The Leapfrog Group, an independent hospital watchdog organization.

The Top Hospital Award comes following the hospital's "A" Hospital Safety Grade, also from The Leapfrog Group.

"Arizona's children deserve consistent, excellent, high-quality care and patient safety," said Bob Meyer, president and CEO of Phoenix Children's Hospital. "Receiving the Leapfrog award for the fourth time underscores the exceptional standards our staff strive to meet each day. We continue to reexamine our quality improvement processes and patient experience and never settle for the status quo."

Among thousands of hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children's received a Top Children's Hospital distinction, recognized nationally alongside:

13 Top Children's Hospitals

35 Top General Hospitals

17 Top Rural Hospitals

53 Top Teaching Hospitals

Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates and the hospital's capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year's Top Hospital Methodology.

"Being acknowledged as a Top Hospital is an incredible feat achieved by less than six percent of eligible hospitals nationwide," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "With this honor, Phoenix Children's has established its commitment to safer and higher quality care. Providing this level of care to patients in Phoenix requires motivation and drive from every team member. I congratulate the board, staff and clinicians, whose efforts made this honor possible."

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must submit a Leapfrog Hospital Survey and achieve highest performance in its category. The selection of Top Hospitals 2018 is based on surveys from nearly 1,900 hospitals. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2018 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About Phoenix Children's Hospital

Phoenix Children's Hospital is Arizona's only children's hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals. For 35 years, Phoenix Children's has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children's hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children's delivers care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. Recognized specifically for its patient-focused innovation, medical education, growth and research, Phoenix Children's was named Business of the Year and Exceptional Innovator by the Greater Phoenix Chamber in 2018. For more information about the hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org.

SOURCE Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Related Links

http://www.phoenixchildrens.org

