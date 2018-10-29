Phoenix Children's Hospital Boosts Supply Chain Impact on Patient Care Through New Medline Prime Vendor Distribution Agreement

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline is introducing new ways to create more time and dollars for patient care through a recently awarded prime vendor distribution agreement from Phoenix Children's Hospital. The $75 million deal is expected to save the system $4 million in medical and surgical supplies over five years.

As a member of the Children's Hospital Association (CHA), Phoenix Children's knew Medline had renewed their distribution agreements with CHA and Vizient, CHA's supply chain group purchasing partner. Despite having the same distributor for more than 15 years, Phoenix Children's and Medline teams worked collaboratively to execute a seamless transition.

"Change can bring a great deal of apprehension. Medline worked diligently with us to assess and optimize our supply chain without any service interruptions," says Tim Ogren, director of supply chain management, Phoenix Children's. "As our needs continue to grow, we're confident Medline will flex with us and provide guidance as a strategic business partner."

Evolving Healthcare Needs

The agreement services Phoenix Children's acute care facilities, clinics and a growing physician office footprint. For years, Phoenix Children's purchased in bulk and broke it down when fulfilling orders. They also used couriers to deliver supplies from the hospital to the clinics. Medline teams identified an efficiency opportunity and moved the physician offices to a direct delivery model.

"Cost savings are a given in today's healthcare landscape. Systems need partners who can listen and design unique solutions to drive financial and clinical impact," says Tom Egan, corporate sales vice president, Medline.

Learn more about Medline's distribution capabilities across the continuum of care at www.medline.com/pages/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the healthcare industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company offers 550,000+ medical devices and support services through more than 1,600 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care. For more information on Medline, go to www.medline.com.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's Hospital is Arizona's only children's hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals. For 35 years Phoenix Children's has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children's hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children's delivers care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. Recognized specifically for its patient-focused innovation, medical education, growth and research, Phoenix Children's was named Business of the Year and Exceptional Innovator by the Greater Phoenix Chamber in 2018. For more information about the hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org.

SOURCE Medline

